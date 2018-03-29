Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day chat - plus Salvador Perez waiver wire replacements

Welcome to Opening Day.

You've drafted your squad, and now you're ready to take on all comers. Except... You have a hole in your lineup because of Greg Bird's injury. Or you drafted Ronald Acuna to be a starter before you knew he wasn't going to break camp. Or, you had Madison Bumgarner, Jeff Samardzija or Nathan Eovaldi in your rotation, and all of a sudden you're scrambling.

Or ... you just want to chat. Hey, that's cool too. Either way, we're here for you through the first of the 2018 MLB season and beyond.

But first, let's spend a few minutes talking about Salvador Perez's knee injury:

Perez sprained his MCL carrying a suitcase up the steps of his home Tuesday, an injury the team announced Wednesday would keep him out four to six weeks. That's a tough blow just before the season opener, and will leave plenty of Fantasy players scrambling for a replacement.

You can't drop Perez, obviously, but you need a replacement. Here are some options for both two-catcher and one-catcher leagues:

One-catcher league options

Travis d'Arnaud (56 percent owned): A spring training star for the second year in a row, d'Arnaud has never quite put it all together, but there are still reasons to like the skill set. He doesn't strike out much, and he hits for good power, but is still just a career .245 hitter.



Chris Iannetta (56 percent): Iannetta reminded us of his power potential in Chase Field last season, and now he gets to play in Coors Field, which could even inflate his batting average. Don't be surprised if he's a lineup stalward even in one-catcher leagues.



Jorge Alfaro (40 percent): Alfaro is going to swing the bat a lot, and when he makes contact, he's going to hit the ball hard. The problem is, he may not make contact very often. He's a risky option, but the upside is huge. He could do a pretty good imitation of Perez, actually.



Austin Hedges (36 percent): The bat started to come around in 2017, as Hedges clubbed 18 homers. However, he struck out constantly and was pretty much a homer-or-bust hitter. He reworked his swing this offseason, but he still struck out 16 times in 17 games, so don't expect the average to be much help. Still, the power will be nice, and he may not be that much different than someone like Mike Zunino.



Two-catcher league options

Alex Avila (18 percent): Avila hit the ball consistently hard in 2017, and it led to his ebst results since 2011. He's likely batting near the middle of a very good Diamondbacks lineup, and seems overlooked at this ownership rate.



Tyler Flowers (15 percent): Since getting to Atlanta, Flowers is hitting .276 with 20 homers in 182 games. Average is so hard to find at catcher, he might be a season-long contributor with that alone.



Blake Swihart (7 percent): Swihart is slated for a super-(duper!)-utility role in Boston, which could get him on the field enough to be Fantasy relevant. He's a career .270 hitter in the majors, and if he does nothing else, he's a solid second catcher as an injury replacement.



