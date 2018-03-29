Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day live chat - lineups, waiver wire, and more
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
Welcome to Opening Day.
You've drafted your squad, and now you're ready to take on all comers. Except... You have a hole in your lineup because of Greg Bird's injury. Or you drafted Ronald Acuna to be a starter before you knew he wasn't going to break camp. Or, you had Madison Bumgarner, Jeff Samardzija or Nathan Eovaldi in your rotation, and all of a sudden you're scrambling.
Or ... you just want to chat. Hey, that's cool too. Either way, we're here for you through the first of the 2018 MLB season and beyond. Scott White, Heath Cummings and I will be answering your Fantasy baseball questions Thursday morning beginning at 11 am EST. Need a waiver wire pickup? Some lineup advice? Want to debate whether a taco is a sandwich? We'll be here, ready to answer all of your questions.
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...