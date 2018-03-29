Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day live chat - lineups, waiver wire, and more

Welcome to Opening Day.

You've drafted your squad, and now you're ready to take on all comers. Except... You have a hole in your lineup because of Greg Bird's injury. Or you drafted Ronald Acuna to be a starter before you knew he wasn't going to break camp. Or, you had Madison Bumgarner, Jeff Samardzija or Nathan Eovaldi in your rotation, and all of a sudden you're scrambling.

Or ... you just want to chat. Hey, that's cool too. Either way, we're here for you through the first of the 2018 MLB season and beyond. Scott White, Heath Cummings and I will be answering your Fantasy baseball questions Thursday morning beginning at 11 am EST. Need a waiver wire pickup? Some lineup advice? Want to debate whether a taco is a sandwich? We'll be here, ready to answer all of your questions.

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by!