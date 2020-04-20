Fantasy Baseball Outfield Preview: Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top prospects, rankings, and more for 2020

Outfield is a tough position to break down for Fantasy in 2020, because there's no one way to approach it. It is the most top-heavy position, with the potential for each of the first five picks in your draft to come from there, but it's also an incredibly deep position with value all the way through the draft.

That means you probably don't need a strategy on Draft Day with outfield. If you pick in the top five, you're probably going to start with an outfielder anchoring your squad: Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña in some order. That's a great start because all five have five-category skills nearly unmatched by anyone else in Fantasy. But if you want to wait on outfield, you can do that too — the likes of Michael Brantley, Max Kepler, Danny Santana and Franmil Reyes should all be available after the 10th round, with plenty of upside beyond.

Just know this: Whether you're in a three-outfielder league or a five-outfielder league, you won't have any trouble filling this position.

2020 Draft Prep Outfield Preview

2020 Draft Prep Don't forget about ...

Andrew Benintendi LF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 79 Roto 125 Roto (OF) 32 H2H 135 H2H (OF) 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 13 R 72 RBI 68 SB 10 SO 140 This time a year ago, Benintendi was being drafted as a top-12 outfielder, but now he's barely in the top 24. I love buying low on players in situations like that, and I'd bet on the batting average bouncing back, even if I don't see the superstar potential in Benintendi many have in the past. Marcell Ozuna CF ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 89 Roto 115 Roto (OF) 28 H2H 117 H2H (OF) 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.241 HR 29 R 80 RBI 89 SB 12 SO 114 Ozuna has underperformed his expected wOBA per Statcast tracking data, so it's probably not just bad luck. Still, if all he does is repeats 2019, that's a bargain at his current price outside of the top 100 in ADP. The floor is pretty high, and if he has another season like 2017, there's top-12 upside. Nick Castellanos RF CIN Cincinnati • #2 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 40 Roto 129 Roto (OF) 33 H2H 140 H2H (OF) 32 2019 stats AVG 0.289 HR 27 R 100 RBI 73 SB 2 SO 143 Another guy who consistently underperformed his underlying batted ball metrics for years, Castellanos got out of Comerica Park and turned into an absolute stud, hitting .321/.356/.646 in 51 games with the Cubs. The bat has to play up for Castellanos to be a high-level Fantasy option because he doesn't run, but if what we saw post-trade was real, it won't matter. Mallex Smith CF SEA Seattle • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 196 Roto (OF) 57 H2H NR H2H (OF) 95 2019 Stats AVG 0.227 HR 6 R 70 RBI 37 SB 46 SO 141 Smith managed to lead the majors in stolen bases despite hitting just .227 and earning a trip back to Triple-A. The strikeout rate spiked, so it wasn't just bad luck, but if he does something closer to his career .259 average, there's value there. Byron Buxton CF MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 267 Roto 184 Roto (OF) 51 H2H 238 H2H (OF) 54 2019 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 10 R 48 RBI 46 SB 14 SO 68 Buxton is, somehow, still just 26 years old, less than a year older than NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso. Injuries remain a real issue, and they limited him to just 87 games in 2019, but he finally started to look more like the guy we've been hoping for, putting together something close to a 20-homer, 30-steal pace.

2020 Draft Prep Outfield Sleeper, Breakout & Bust

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Wil Myers LF SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 354 Roto 299 Roto (OF) 81 H2H NR H2H (OF) 82 2019 Stats AVG 0.239 HR 18 R 58 RBI 53 SB 16 SO 168 There is still some uncertainty as to where Myers will play in 2020 because reports indicated the Padres were still looking to trade him in March. Of course, that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing because Myers found consistent playing time tough to come by in San Diego last season, and it's never been a great place to hit. At this point, Myers might be a Better In Fantasy Than Real Life All-Star, so the hope here is he finds consistent playing time, in the Padres lineup, or somewhere else. There's still an intriguing skill set here, as he showed in 2019 by hitting 18 homers and stealing 16 bases in just 490 plate appearances. Pro-rate that to a similar amount of playing time, and it's not hard to see Myers getting back to that 30-homers, 20-steal pace he managed in 2016 and 2017. There aren't many 20-steal threats out there, let alone ones with 30-homer potential available in the late rounds. Bet on a bounceback, especially with the potential for the universal DH opening up a spot in the every day lineup.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Franmil Reyes RF CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 236 Roto 174 Roto (OF) 47 H2H 221 H2H (OF) 50 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 37 R 69 RBI 81 SB 0 SO 156 There aren't many players who hit the ball hard more consistently than Reyes; in fact, in 2019, only three players had a higher average exit velocity than Reyes, and only six had a higher hard-hit rate. Reyes could probably stand to raise his launch angle a few ticks to take better advantage of his raw power, however all signs indicate he is one of the premiere power hitters in the game. And as good as his 2019, I think even better things are coming in 2020. He'll have a consistent spot in a good lineup and park, and should have better luck on balls in play after running a .279 BABIP in 2019. Don't be surprised if Reyes hits .275 with 40 homers this year.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Jorge Soler DH KC Kansas City • #12 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 98 Roto 68 Roto (DH) 4 H2H 81 H2H (DH) 7 2019 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 48 R 95 RBI 117 SB 3 SO 178 Sometimes, it just takes a while for everything to come together. Soler showed signs of improvement in 2018, when he cut his strikeout rate to 26.8%, but struggled to stay healthy enough for it to matter, ultimately playing just 61 games. However, he stayed healthy and sustained those contact gains in 2019 and more than doubled his career home run total as a result. He clubbed 48 homers, and there wasn't much fluke-ish about it; he ranked in the 95th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and expected wOBA, per BaseballSavant.com's Statcast data. The problem? You're paying close to full price for his 2019 breakout this season. Reyes profiles similarly at a significant discount, as does Khris Davis, whose 2018 wasn't much worse than Soler's 2019. Davis is coming off the board nearly 100 picks later, and if I'm looking to invest in an all-or-nothing power hitter, I'll go with the guy with the longer track record who comes much cheaper.

2020 Draft Prep Outfield Top Prospects

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .328 BA (503 AB), 32 HR, 36 SB, 1.001 OPS, 28 BB, 129 K

There was a temptation to write off Robert after he failed to hit even a single home run during an injury-plagued 2018, but the steadfast were rewarded with a breakout season in which he positioned himself as a Rotisserie darling -- one who surely would have gotten a late-season look for a more competitive team. He's not the perfect prospect, coming up short in the plate discipline department, but his tools are so loud that you can be sure he'll impact the game in some way.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (305 AB), 10 HR, 7 SB, .834 OPS, 30 BB, 94 K

The tools for Adell aren't so different from Robert, namely the top-of-the-line bat speed that translates to high exit velocity to all fields, but he has yet to actualize them in the same way. A 2020 impact is less than assured after his 2019 ended with him failing to homer across 121 at-bats in the outrageously hitter-friendly PCL, but when he does heat up at Triple-A, there won't be any holding him back.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (375 AB), 9 HR, 18 2B, .756 OPS, 29 BB, 76 K

Fresh off a breakthrough 2018 that saw him hit .348 with 20 homers, 44 doubles and a .970 OPS across two levels, Kirilloff disappointed with his move up to Double-A. But considering he missed all of April with a wrist injury that also cost him time in June, it's fair to assume he wasn't playing at 100 percent. He recovered to hit five home runs in August and still possesses a kind of innate hitting ability that has invited comparisons to Christian Yelich.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .291 BA (443 AB), 23 HR, 20 SB, .904 OPS, 50 BB, 111 K

Though he's only 20, Kelenic stands out most for his polish, demonstrating an ability to work the count, a willingness to go with the pitch and a comfort level against same-handed pitchers. It's why he was able to move up two levels, showing enough power at every stop to cement himself as one of the game's elite prospects and most certainly the biggest asset in the deal that brought Edwin Diaz to the Mets last offseason.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (489 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .914 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

Some aggressive assignments early in his professional career kept this switch-hitter's numbers down and prospect profile low, but improved production from the left side led to a massive breakthrough in 2019 -- one that got bigger and bigger as the season went on. Of particular note was the .306 batting average, 15 homers, nine steals and .989 OPS over Carlson's final 209 at-bats, and most of that came before he got a whiff of the juiced ball-infused PCL.

6. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

7. Cristian Pache, Braves

8. JJ Bleday, Marlins

9. Riley Greene, Tigers

10. Trevor Larnach, Twins

So which sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.