Fantasy Baseball: Podcast League draft; over/unders; players on our radar

Do the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast listeners know more than we do? Sometimes, especially the past three years. That's one of the reasons Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer enjoy playing out our Podcast League with eight of our loyal listeners.

We talk about how that interesting draft went down Monday night (1:30 into the show).

"I got the worst grade in the draft, and you know what? I love my team," Aizer says. "So don't you worry about those grades, everybody. They're just for fun."

Pure delusion? Hey, most of us love our teams after we've picked them. You decide.

Cummings breaks down his experiment of chasing high-end starters through the first four rounds, not so crazy in a head-to-head format. Towers explains his opposite approach of going with big bats. White's team includes three of his "busts" who fell into his value zones.

"My biggest takeaway was that ... I wasn't able to get anybody I wanted," White says. "It's a bunch of podcast listeners listening to our advice and taking it, it turns out."

We finish the show by recapping our Podcast League teams (52:00)

We also do some over/unders (8:55) as we approximate Trea Turner's steals, Francisco Lindor's steals, Judge+Stanton HRs, Madison Bumgarner's ERA and much more.

