Fantasy Baseball: Podcast League draft; over/unders; players on our radar
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft, over/unders and way more.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Do the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast listeners know more than we do? Sometimes, especially the past three years. That's one of the reasons Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer enjoy playing out our Podcast League with eight of our loyal listeners.
We talk about how that interesting draft went down Monday night (1:30 into the show).
"I got the worst grade in the draft, and you know what? I love my team," Aizer says. "So don't you worry about those grades, everybody. They're just for fun."
Pure delusion? Hey, most of us love our teams after we've picked them. You decide.
Cummings breaks down his experiment of chasing high-end starters through the first four rounds, not so crazy in a head-to-head format. Towers explains his opposite approach of going with big bats. White's team includes three of his "busts" who fell into his value zones.
"My biggest takeaway was that ... I wasn't able to get anybody I wanted," White says. "It's a bunch of podcast listeners listening to our advice and taking it, it turns out."
We finish the show by recapping our Podcast League teams (52:00)
We also do some over/unders (8:55) as we approximate Trea Turner's steals, Francisco Lindor's steals, Judge+Stanton HRs, Madison Bumgarner's ERA and much more.
Also on the show:
- Best way to set up Week 1 in your Fantasy leagues (19:35)
- News and notes (24:00) as Eric Lauer and Frankie Montas have rotation spots and we get an update on the MIN bullpen (30:23).
- Fantasy Regulators (34:00) are back!
- How to manage FAAB (37:15)
- Tam Name Tuesday
- Players on Our Radar (41:00) like Randal Grichuk, Brandon Lowe and Wilmer Flores
- Which players are we going to be adding if they get off to a good start?
- Email us fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...