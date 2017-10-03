Fantasy Baseball Postseason: Too-early 2018 positional expert rankings, with Aaron Judge, Zack Greinke as top-10 options

What a season, huh? Some things went as expected -- Chris Sale , Corey Kluber , Max Scherzer , and Clayton Kershaw were all among the best pitchers in the league; Mike Trout and Jose Altuve were two of the best hitters in Fantasy -- and plenty came as a huge surprise.

Obviously, nobody but the most pinstriped-in-the-wool New York Yankees fan saw this kind of season coming from Aaron Judge , especially not at this time a year ago. Truth is, as much as we research this, it's impossible to predict what's going to happen in any baseball season. At this time last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks were colossal failures who needed a top-down rebuild; tomorrow, they're playing a playoff game.

Still, we have to take a crack at next season, and it's never too early to do that. As soon as the 2017 season ended, we turned our eyes toward 2018, as Scott White and Heath Cummings put together their first batch of rankings for next season. A lot will change this offseason, and we'll adjust accordingly, but here's your first look at next season.

Scott is also producing a series of early positional breakdowns over the next few weeks, all of which you'll be able to find here.

2018 Positional Previews

Catcher: Gary Sanchez finally dethrones Buster Posey at the top

2018 Positional Rankings

Early 2018 C Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF 2 Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY 3 Willson Contreras CHC Willson Contreras CHC Willson Contreras CHC Salvador Perez KC 4 Salvador Perez KC Salvador Perez KC Salvador Perez KC Willson Contreras CHC 5 J.T. Realmuto MIA Jonathan Lucroy COL J.T. Realmuto MIA J.T. Realmuto MIA 6 Yadier Molina STL J.T. Realmuto MIA Yadier Molina STL Wilson Ramos TB 7 Yasmani Grandal LAD Evan Gattis HOU Yasmani Grandal LAD Jonathan Lucroy COL 8 Brian McCann HOU Brian McCann HOU Brian McCann HOU Yadier Molina STL 9 Evan Gattis HOU Wilson Ramos TB Jonathan Lucroy COL Evan Gattis HOU 10 Wilson Ramos TB Yasmani Grandal LAD Evan Gattis HOU Brian McCann HOU 11 Jonathan Lucroy COL Welington Castillo BAL Wilson Ramos TB Yasmani Grandal LAD 12 Welington Castillo BAL Yadier Molina STL Welington Castillo BAL Welington Castillo BAL

Early 2018 1B Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI 2 Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN 3 Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC 4 Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL 5 Cody Bellinger LAD Edwin Encarnacion CLE Cody Bellinger LAD Edwin Encarnacion CLE 6 Jose Abreu CHW Cody Bellinger LAD Jose Abreu CHW Cody Bellinger LAD 7 Rhys Hoskins PHI Buster Posey SF Rhys Hoskins PHI Miguel Cabrera DET 8 Edwin Encarnacion CLE Miguel Cabrera DET Edwin Encarnacion CLE Rhys Hoskins PHI 9 Buster Posey SF Rhys Hoskins PHI Buster Posey SF Buster Posey SF 10 Miguel Cabrera DET Jose Abreu CHW Miguel Cabrera DET Jose Abreu CHW 11 Eric Hosmer KC Matt Carpenter STL Carlos Santana CLE Matt Carpenter STL 12 Justin Smoak TOR Eric Hosmer KC Matt Carpenter STL Eric Hosmer KC

Early 2018 2B Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU 2 Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE 3 Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS 4 Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN 5 Dee Gordon MIA Robinson Cano SEA Jonathan Schoop BAL Robinson Cano SEA 6 Jonathan Schoop BAL Whit Merrifield KC Robinson Cano SEA Whit Merrifield KC 7 Robinson Cano SEA DJ LeMahieu COL Dee Gordon MIA DJ LeMahieu COL 8 Whit Merrifield KC Dee Gordon MIA Whit Merrifield KC Dee Gordon MIA 9 Eduardo Nunez BOS Jonathan Schoop BAL Eduardo Nunez BOS Jonathan Schoop BAL 10 DJ LeMahieu COL Ian Happ CHC DJ LeMahieu COL Ian Happ CHC 11 Rougned Odor TEX Eduardo Nunez BOS Rougned Odor TEX Eduardo Nunez BOS 12 Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET

Early 2018 3B Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL 2 Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC 3 Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL 4 Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE 5 Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD 6 Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR 7 Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS 8 Mike Moustakas KC Travis Shaw MIL Alex Bregman HOU Travis Shaw MIL 9 Travis Shaw MIL Adrian Beltre TEX Mike Moustakas KC Adrian Beltre TEX 10 Alex Bregman HOU Mike Moustakas KC Travis Shaw MIL Mike Moustakas KC 11 Matt Carpenter STL Rafael Devers BOS Matt Carpenter STL Rafael Devers BOS 12 Rafael Devers BOS Jake Lamb ARI Rafael Devers BOS Jake Lamb ARI

Early 2018 SS Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU 2 Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS 3 Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LAD Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LAD 4 Corey Seager LAD Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LAD Francisco Lindor CLE 5 Elvis Andrus TEX Xander Bogaerts BOS Elvis Andrus TEX Xander Bogaerts BOS 6 Alex Bregman HOU Jean Segura SEA Alex Bregman HOU Jean Segura SEA 7 Zack Cozart CIN Alex Bregman HOU Zack Cozart CIN Alex Bregman HOU 8 Xander Bogaerts BOS Zack Cozart CIN Xander Bogaerts BOS Zack Cozart CIN 9 Didi Gregorius NYY Elvis Andrus TEX Didi Gregorius NYY Elvis Andrus TEX 10 Jean Segura SEA Didi Gregorius NYY Jean Segura SEA Didi Gregorius NYY 11 Trevor Story COL Andrelton Simmons LAA Trevor Story COL Andrelton Simmons LAA 12 Marwin Gonzalez HOU Trevor Story COL Marwin Gonzalez HOU Trevor Story COL

Early 2018 OF Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA 2 Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS 3 Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL 4 Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS 5 Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI 6 J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA 7 Cody Bellinger LAD George Springer HOU Cody Bellinger LAD George Springer HOU 8 George Springer HOU Aaron Judge NYY George Springer HOU Aaron Judge NYY 9 Aaron Judge NYY Cody Bellinger LAD Aaron Judge NYY Cody Bellinger LAD 10 Rhys Hoskins PHI Starling Marte PIT Rhys Hoskins PHI Starling Marte PIT 11 Tommy Pham STL A.J. Pollock ARI Tommy Pham STL A.J. Pollock ARI 12 Andrew Benintendi BOS Rhys Hoskins PHI Andrew Benintendi BOS Rhys Hoskins PHI 13 Marcell Ozuna MIA Andrew McCutchen PIT Marcell Ozuna MIA Andrew McCutchen PIT 14 Christian Yelich MIA Ryan Braun MIL Christian Yelich MIA Ryan Braun MIL 15 Andrew McCutchen PIT Yoenis Cespedes NYM Andrew McCutchen PIT Yoenis Cespedes NYM 16 Justin Upton LAA Marcell Ozuna MIA Justin Upton LAA Marcell Ozuna MIA 17 A.J. Pollock ARI Michael Conforto NYM A.J. Pollock ARI Michael Conforto NYM 18 Khris Davis OAK Andrew Benintendi BOS Khris Davis OAK Andrew Benintendi BOS 19 Eduardo Nunez BOS Khris Davis OAK Eduardo Nunez BOS Khris Davis OAK 20 Jay Bruce CLE Christian Yelich MIA Jay Bruce CLE Christian Yelich MIA 21 Eddie Rosario MIN Tommy Pham STL Eddie Rosario MIN Tommy Pham STL 22 Michael Conforto NYM Justin Upton LAA Michael Conforto NYM Justin Upton LAA 23 Ryan Braun MIL Eduardo Nunez BOS Ryan Braun MIL Eduardo Nunez BOS 24 Yoenis Cespedes NYM Jay Bruce CLE Yoenis Cespedes NYM Jay Bruce CLE

Early 2018 SP Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD 2 Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS 3 Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS 4 Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE 5 Zack Greinke ARI Madison Bumgarner SF Zack Greinke ARI Madison Bumgarner SF 6 Luis Severino NYY Jacob deGrom NYM Luis Severino NYY Jacob deGrom NYM 7 Stephen Strasburg WAS Luis Severino NYY Stephen Strasburg WAS Luis Severino NYY 8 Justin Verlander HOU Zack Greinke ARI Justin Verlander HOU Zack Greinke ARI 9 Madison Bumgarner SF Stephen Strasburg WAS Madison Bumgarner SF Stephen Strasburg WAS 10 Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE 11 Jacob deGrom NYM Noah Syndergaard NYM Jacob deGrom NYM Noah Syndergaard NYM 12 Noah Syndergaard NYM Robbie Ray ARI Noah Syndergaard NYM Robbie Ray ARI 13 Robbie Ray ARI Carlos Martinez STL Robbie Ray ARI Carlos Martinez STL 14 Yu Darvish LAD Dallas Keuchel HOU Yu Darvish LAD Dallas Keuchel HOU 15 Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB 16 Carlos Martinez STL Justin Verlander HOU Carlos Martinez STL Justin Verlander HOU 17 Dallas Keuchel HOU Johnny Cueto SF Dallas Keuchel HOU Johnny Cueto SF 18 Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC 19 David Price BOS James Paxton SEA David Price BOS James Paxton SEA 20 Zack Godley ARI Yu Darvish LAD Zack Godley ARI Yu Darvish LAD 21 Sonny Gray NYY Cole Hamels TEX Sonny Gray NYY Cole Hamels TEX 22 James Paxton SEA David Price BOS James Paxton SEA David Price BOS 23 Aaron Nola PHI Jon Lester CHC Aaron Nola PHI Jon Lester CHC 24 Masahiro Tanaka NYY Aaron Nola PHI Masahiro Tanaka NYY Aaron Nola PHI 25 Jon Lester CHC Alex Wood LAD Jon Lester CHC Alex Wood LAD 26 Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU 27 Johnny Cueto SF Zack Godley ARI Johnny Cueto SF Zack Godley ARI 28 Gerrit Cole PIT Jose Berrios MIN Gerrit Cole PIT Jose Berrios MIN 29 Alex Wood LAD Masahiro Tanaka NYY Alex Wood LAD Masahiro Tanaka NYY 30 Danny Duffy KC Gerrit Cole PIT Danny Duffy KC Gerrit Cole PIT 31 Luis Castillo CIN Danny Duffy KC Luis Castillo CIN Danny Duffy KC 32 Brad Peacock HOU Sonny Gray NYY Brad Peacock HOU Sonny Gray NYY 33 Luke Weaver STL Michael Fulmer DET Luke Weaver STL Michael Fulmer DET 34 Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC 35 Dylan Bundy BAL Chase Anderson MIL Dylan Bundy BAL Chase Anderson MIL 36 Marcus Stroman TOR Danny Salazar CLE Marcus Stroman TOR Danny Salazar CLE

Early 2018 RP Rankings Scott White (Roto) Heath Cummings (Roto) Scott White (H2H) Heath Cummings (H2H)

1 Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS 2 Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD 3 Aroldis Chapman NYY Wade Davis CHC Brad Peacock HOU Wade Davis CHC 4 Ken Giles HOU Aroldis Chapman NYY Aroldis Chapman NYY Aroldis Chapman NYY 5 Corey Knebel MIL Alex Colome TB Ken Giles HOU Alex Colome TB 6 Brad Peacock HOU Greg Holland COL Corey Knebel MIL Greg Holland COL 7 Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR 8 Felipe Rivero PIT Ken Giles HOU Felipe Rivero PIT Ken Giles HOU 9 Sean Doolittle WAS Raisel Iglesias CIN Sean Doolittle WAS Raisel Iglesias CIN 10 Wade Davis CHC Corey Knebel MIL Wade Davis CHC Corey Knebel MIL 11 Greg Holland COL Cody Allen CLE Greg Holland COL Cody Allen CLE 12 Raisel Iglesias CIN Felipe Rivero PIT Raisel Iglesias CIN Felipe Rivero PIT