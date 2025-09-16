13 Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates SP

The last of the starting pitchers worth drafting in the first two rounds (or the first three, for that matter), Skenes doesn't trail Skubal and Crochet in terms of upside but has been coddled by the Pirates, who are more interested in preserving his value than going places with him. The Pirates also make wins harder to come by.

14 Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS

Lindor has now delivered basically the same numbers three years in a row, coming close to 30/30 production with a fine batting average and solid run and RBI totals. He's become sort of a yeoman's pick at this stage of the draft, delivering a studly stat line that doesn't allow for much wishcasting.

15 Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies DH

Schwarber took a turn for the superhuman in 2025, seemingly able to crank out a home run whenever the situation called for it. The result was a career-best performance just as he's entering free agency, and while he'll be forfeiting his outfield eligibility in 2026, he's too much of a monster in three categories to pass up here.

16 Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners C

Cal Raleigh now holds the single-season records for home runs by a switch-hitter and home runs by a catcher -- and you could argue he was an even bigger standout in stolen bases at the position! It's the sort of historic performance that's unlikely to be repeated, and yet it positions Raleigh as far and away the top catcher in Fantasy, even in spite of his flaws (namely, batting average).

17 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B

Kurtz raced to the majors so quickly, playing just 33 games in the minors, that a reality check seemed all but certain. It lasted maybe a month before he took over as one of the game's premier mashers, complete with a four-homer game and some of the longest home runs hit by anyone all season. It's all come so easily to the 22-year-old that I'd be afraid to bet against him as the top first baseman in Fantasy, even if the strikeout rate is high.

18 Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays 3B

Junior Caminero's exit velocities in the minors were the stuff of legends, but it seemed like he might need some time to figure out how to angle the ball for maximum home run output. Apparently not. There may be some concern of a letdown with the Rays expected to change venues again in 2026, but even so, Caminero is the clear No. 2 at a position where so many of the standard bearers let us down in 2025.

19 Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres RF

Tatis' Baseball Savant page is still scarlet red, but by now, we should know better than to take it at face value. He just doesn't pull the ball in the air enough to deliver 30-plus homers reliably. Fortunately, he's bounced back as a base-stealer in 2025, and his newly improved plate discipline gives him a nice little bump in points leagues as well.

20 Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles SS

After an impressive rookie season and even better sophomore campaign, Henderson seemed poised to enter the stratosphere this year, but an intercostal strain at the end of spring training seemed to set him on the wrong path. Ultimately, it's just his home runs that are lacking, and nothing in his underlying data set would suggest it's a long-term affliction. The 24-year-old may be a steal here.

21 Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies SS

Even with a hamstring injury sidelining him late, Turner has delivered his most stolen bases since 2018 and remains a plus for batting average. The margin for error is certainly narrowing as he approaches his mid-30s -- and he may be the low man for home runs among everyone featured here -- but there's no reason to regard him as anything less than a stud.

22 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers CF

Though it may feel like a disappointment because of the sky-high expectations set for him at the start of the year, Chourio's 2025 has been even better than his 2025 -- and that's despite him missing almost all of August with a strained hamstring. He's about 85 percent of what Julio Rodriguez is as things currently stand, and at age 21, he's still likely to improve upon his modest exit velocities.

23 Jazz Chisholm New York Yankees 2B

Chisholm is entering a contract year, which gives him added incentive to do the thing he's never been able to do: stay healthy. His 2025 stat line isn't so different from Corbin Carroll's, particularly if you adjust for games played, and he may have the most favorable eligibility of any early rounder, qualifying at second and third base.

24 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 1B