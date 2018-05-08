Fantasy Baseball: Prioritizing 16 of the most exciting pitchers to emerge on the waiver wire, from Walker Buehler to Domingo German to Fernando Romero

"Hey, were you able to add Exciting Pitcher A off the waiver wire?"

"Heck yeah! And I'm ever so excited about the possibilities."

"Noice!"

"Toight!"

Three days later ...

"Hey, did you add Exciting Pitcher B off the waiver wire?"

"Yeah, I still had a spot to play with, so it was a no-brainer. Love me some potential!"

"High five!"

Sixteen hours later ...

"Man, Exciting Pitcher C is going off this afternoon. What about him?"

"Really, another one? So what, do I give up on Exciting Pitcher A? He has been ... slightly less exciting lately. And Exciting Pitcher B wasn't exactly a prospect, but man, Analyst X has been so into Stat Y lately. Or should I move on from Good Player P? He's a good player, after all, but this may be my only shot at the new guy. You wouldn't be down for a trade, would--"

"No thanks!"

Seventy-five minutes later ...

"Hey, did you see--"

"Just let me live my life, PLEASE!"

...

That's right, we've reached the point in the season when the market is flooded with upside-y pitchers who either haven't come back to earth yet or haven't come back hard enough to eliminate them from mixed-league consideration.

Which makes for the most troubling of roster crunches. You can't have them all, but you'd hate to give up one with actual staying power after working to corner the market. Figuring out who it will be this far out, though, is mostly speculation.

Mostly.

Below are 16 pitchers who went widely undrafted but have done the most over the first six weeks to ingratiate themselves to Fantasy owners. I list them in the order I'd roster them, but I've included pros and cons for each. You're welcome to overrule.