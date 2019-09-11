Fantasy Baseball: Projecting the first two rounds of 2020 drafts with a heightened emphasis on starting pitching

Right around the All-Star break, I took a timeout from the 2019 rat race to imagine what the first two rounds of a 2020 draft might look like.

How is it possible so much has changed since then?

I'll tell you how. For all the home run records being set, nobody's challenging for 73 or 70 or 61 or whatever individual number would impress you. It's more evenly distributed than that, which means that what the player pool has to offer right now is like an ampm convenience store: too much good stuff. There's so much high-end talent that sorting out 1-50, much less 1-24, requires an excruciating degree of parsing, to the point that the justification for a two- or even three-round separation between players is sometimes fairly arbitrary.

It should make for less of a consensus than ever once the draft prep season is in full swing and full-scale rankings and mock draft results are popping up everywhere.

It also has me asking myself where a scarcity will reveal itself soonest, figuring that's the most sensible way to navigate the surplus, and the answer should be obvious. What's the position we all (yes, every single one of us) have struggled to fill all season long, seeing every trade offer denied and every waiver wire hopeful flattened?

It's starting pitcher, of course. There are a couple dozen who are genuinely good and a couple dozen more who pass for good most days. Everyone else stinks.

Is there a case to be made, then, given the outrageous number of hitters capable of delivering early-round production at every position, for drafting nothing but good pitchers until they're all gone? My instincts tell me that's taking it too far, though I'll need more draft reps to say for sure.

For now, I'm making a concerted effort to ask myself at every turn if the hitter I'm drafting here is genuinely irreplaceable, and if not, I'm taking a pitcher instead.

Of course, it still kind of feels like I'm banking on an unspoken agreement between longtime Fantasy players not to go hog-wild for pitching early just because ... no one ever does. And maybe by the time drafting begins in earnest, I'll be shaken from my trance to discover that a paradigm shift has indeed taken place and high-end starting pitchers are the only true currency.

We'll see. But here's a starting point, if nothing else.