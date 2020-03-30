Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for MLB rookies like A.J. Puk

The likelihood of a shortened 2020 MLB season continues to grow as the coronavirus pandemic delays Opening Day. Commissioner Rob Manfred has conceded that a 162-game schedule isn't looking likely, but the league continues to look into options. Owners are adjusting on the fly as they set their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft strategy.

One decision they'll have to make is how to evaluate the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects. Where do rookie-eligible players like Luis Robert, Jesus Luzardo, Gavin Lux and Mitch Keller fall in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections list Oakland Athletics starter A.J. Puk at No. 4 overall on his list of top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020.

The former Florida Gator was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, but Tommy John surgery delayed his full-time MLB arrival. He was called up to the Athletics last September and posted a 2-0 record with 10 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched. He retains rookie eligibility for the 2020 MLB season, and Cohen's projections are calling for him to have an ERA around 4.00, a WHIP of 1.29 and 117 strikeouts.

"He sports a high 90's fastball with a wipeout slider," Cohen told SportsLine. "Command might still be an issue for A.J., and at the moment, he is lacking a dominant third pitch, but Puk still has No. 1/No. 2 starter upside."

