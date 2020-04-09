Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for MLB rookies like Brendan McKay

Any league-winning 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy involves knowing which rookie-eligible players to target. Several Fantasy baseball rookies have taken the league by storm in recent years. Pete Alonso, Victor Robles, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Yordan Alvarez are just some of the names who had an instant Fantasy impact in 2019.

This year's crop of 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects includes plenty of potential studs as well, with players like Luis Robert, Jose Urquidy and Jo Adell among the names climbing up the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections are high on Brendan McKay as one of the top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020 you need to know about. McKay, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Louisville, is projected to be used as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the Rays in 2020.

He was extremely strong on the mound in minor-league action in 2019, compiling a 1.10 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 73 innings. Though he struggled in his limited MLB action last season, Cohen projects him to take the next step forward in 2020 and become a valuable Fantasy asset.

"McKay doesn't have an ace ceiling, but the strikeouts are tantalizing and the win potential is high in Tampa Bay," Cohen told SportsLine. "He has not garnered the hype that other prospects have received, but he should be able to contribute greatly to your 2020 Fantasy squad."

