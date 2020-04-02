Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for MLB rookies like Gavin Lux

Although a start date to the Major League Baseball season is still unknown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fantasy baseball owners need to keep honing their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy. Even if Opening Day is pushed back to where a 162-game season is impossible, officials will try to play as many games as possible. One of the central components of a making quality Fantasy baseball picks is identifying the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects.

You need answers on where rookie-eligible MLB players like A.J. Puk, Brendan McKay, Mitch Keller and Jo Adell fall in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Without that information, you're merely guessing. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections list Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop/second baseman Gavin Lux at No. 5 overall on his list of top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020.

Lux didn't last long in the Dodgers' minor league system, hitting .313 in 64 games in Double-A and a whopping .392 in 49 games in Triple-A. He was called up late last season and played in 23 games with two home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. Lux also played in four postseason games, smacking a solo homer in his first taste of playoff action.

"Lux is a legit future 25/15 threat who will provide fantasy owners with a strong batting average and on-base percentage," Cohen told SportsLine. "He might also gain multiple positional eligibility early on in the 2020 season. Lux may not be an elite major leaguer in his first full season, but with a power/speed/average blend, he won't disappoint in 2020."

