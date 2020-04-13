Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for MLB rookies like Jose Urquidy

The new MLB season may be on temporary hold while we fight the coronavirus pandemic with social distancing, but whenever baseball returns there will be an intriguing crop of 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects. Owners everywhere are always on the hunt for the next big star, and finding 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies who can make an immediate impact will give you a huge edge over the competition.

Mariners first baseman Evan White and White Sox outfielder Luis Robert haven't made their MLB debuts, but they won't have to worry about service-time manipulation after signing offseason extensions that virtually guarantee they'll be on their respective rosters on Opening Day. But where do they belong in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections are high on Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy as one of the top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020 you need to know about. Urquidy was a low-profile international free agency signing for Houston back in 2015, but the 24-year-old has risen steadily through the Astros' farm system thanks to a quality four-pitch mix and an ability to generate swings and misses with his two breaking balls (slider and curve).

Urquidy posted a 3.37 ERA over 323.1 innings in the minors with 351 strikeouts before earning a late-season call-up. Over 41 innings in the majors last season, Urquidy posted a respectable 3.95 ERA and struck out 40 while walking only seven.

"Urquidy is one of my favorite fantasy baseball targets this offseason. Urquidy is currently set to be the Astros' fourth starter and shouldn't be hampered any longer by a team-imposed innings cap," Cohen told SportsLine. "With a nearly 13 percent swinging strike rate, excellent command and a great slider, he's someone to take a flyer on in 2020."

