Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for MLB rookies like Sean Murphy

Season-ending injuries to several star-studded pitchers could allow 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects a chance to make a name for themselves. Chris Sale (elbow), Noah Syndergaard (elbow) and Luis Severino (elbow) are all out for the year, which means owners will need to identify if any 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies can crack those rotations. Owners know one of the main indigents to having success this season will be identifying the top prospects in their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Drafting a rookie can be risky, but if you identify a player who's poised for a breakout like Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in 2019, you could be well on your way to a Fantasy championship. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Now, Cohen has used his expertise to predict the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects 2020. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections are high on Athletics catcher Sean Murphy as one of the top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020 who should be on your radar.

Murphy had a strong showing in the Cactus League before spring training was suspended, hitting .375 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, two walks and two runs across four games. Murphy made his MLB debut in 2019, playing in 20 games and slashing .245/.333/.566 across 60 plate appearances. He's shown potential at the plate, and the 25-year-old is expected to be the starting catcher to open the 2020 season.

"Murphy was called up late last year, promptly hitting four home runs in his first 53 at-bats with the big club," Cohen told SportsLine. "He is a backstop with high on-base skills and a decent amount of power."

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies

Cohen's top 10 Fantasy baseball rookies 2020 also include a surprising middle infielder with exceptional contact skills. Be sure to see all of Cohen's projections before going on the clock.

So who are the top 10 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects? And which surprising middle infielder cracks the Fantasy baseball prospect rankings? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 10 Fantasy baseball rookies, all from an award-winning expert, and find out.