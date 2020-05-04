Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, projections for top MLB rookies like Jesus Luzardo

The potential of a shortened MLB season means owners will need to look up and down the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings to find players who can produce league-winning value. That means identifying 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects who can return value late in drafts will be critical when constructing your team. For instance, seven rookies hit at least 20 home runs in 2019, but which Fantasy baseball picks should you target in 2020?

This year's crop of 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies has plenty of potential studs, with players like Gavin Lux, Luis Robert and Dylan Carlson among the names climbing up the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections are high on Athletics starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo as one of the top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020 who should be on your radar.

Luzardo posted a 1.08 ERA across 8.1 Cactus League innings before the coronavirus pandemic halted baseball. The promising southpaw is projected to serve as Oakland's No. 4 starter in the rotation, which bodes well for owners who draft him. Last season, Luzardo received a small taste of the big leagues and posted remarkable numbers. In fact, Luzardo generated 16 strikeouts and two saves against just two earned runs in six appearances.

"Luzardo is one of the pitchers that may benefit from a shortened season," Cohen told SportsLine. "Previously, Oakland would likely have limited his workload this season, but now with a shorter 2020 season, Luzardo could last all year long."

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies

