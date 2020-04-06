Fantasy baseball prospects 2020: Picks, rankings, top projections for MLB rookies like Jesus Luzardo

Identifying which 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects will have a major impact can be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. For instance, owners who took a chance and drafted Mets rookie Pete Alonso in 2019 were well on their way to a productive season. That's because Alonso lit up the big leagues, finishing the season with 155 hits, 120 RBIs, 103 runs and 53 home runs.

Alonso is expected to be one of the top overall Fantasy baseball picks, but there will be plenty of 2020 Fantasy baseball rookies to take a chance on this season. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning Fantasy baseball advice, and his MLB rookie predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects to target

Cohen's projections list Oakland Athletics starter Jesus Luzardo at No. 2 overall on his list of top Fantasy baseball prospects 2020.

Luzardo had an impressive spring training and recorded eight strikeouts over 3.1 innings in his final Cactus League start before the preseason ended prematurely. He showed the ability to mix up his pitches, which kept hitters off-balance in the box. In 2019, Luzardo made brief big-league stint and showed he has what it takes to be a starter in Oakland's rotation in 2020. In fact, Luzardo posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across six appearances last season.

"Luzardo sports three plus-pitches, including a mid-90s fastball," Cohen told SportsLine. "In addition, he has excellent command. He profiles as a future ace, and in his 2019 call-up, he looked quite stellar. Luzardo is a player to invest in."

