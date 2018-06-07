Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: Alex Reyes injury dampens Jalen Beeks, Jake Bauers call-ups

More Fantasy Baseball: What to expect from rookie SPs ROS | These hitters aren't just on hot streaks | Ranking the top DL stashes

Jalen Beeks has been the upper minors' most prolific strikeout pitcher this season, his 12.8 K/9 elevating him from also-ran in a talent-thin system to an honest-to-goodness prospect.

Jake Bauers doesn't have the eye-popping numbers, but has the pedigree Beeks lacks as one of the key pieces to come over from the Padres in the Wil Myers deal a few years ago.

Their debuts, both scheduled to happen Thursday, aren't headline news in Fantasy Baseball, but they're still positive developments, a chance to see something new with the possibility of a breakthrough.

But those positive developments are overshadowed by a negative one for a prospect so big his every start is headline news. Yes, the damage to Alex Reyes' lat is worse than anyone imagined.

How bad? I'll let Joe Trezza, beat writer for the team's official website, explain:

Alex Reyes underwent surgery to reattach a tendon in his right lat today. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) June 6, 2018

Wait, rest of the season? Wait, reattached?

Alex Reyes' initial MRI revealed a tendon "partially frayed" from the bone in his right lat. The second opinion he received today confirmed that diagnosis, prompting Dr. Anthony Romero to perform immediate surgery.

Romero previously treated Jake Peavy for a similar injury. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) June 6, 2018

You remember Jake Peavy, right? The 2007 NL Cy Young winner whose early career gave the appearance he'd win a handful more? Yup, the muscle ripped from the bone in the back of his shoulder back in 2010, and he was never the same after that, his ERA jumping from 3.36 to 4.08 and his K/9 falling from 8.9 to 7.4.

Trezza was quick to point out that Reyes' injury isn't as bad as Peavy's was, just similar in nature. In the words of GM Michael Girsch, the lat "wasn't completely torn off, which means there was good blood flow, which means they're very optimistic for recovery." Still, you have to think that reattaching one of the most pivotal pitching muscles might create some complications, particularly for a pitcher whose defining characteristic is his ability to throw 100 mph. They're giving Reyes a six-month timetable, so he should be ready for the start of 2019. It's just a question of whether he'll be as good as new.

And then there's the fact that he suffered the injury in his first start back from Tommy John surgery, which means he's now missing consecutive seasons at the most critical stage of his development — that point when he's connecting the dots between ability and skill. Rust could set him back even further.

All told, Reyes' stock is clearly down in dynasty leagues, beyond where it fell with the relative predictability of Tommy John surgery last year. He goes from being the definitive top pitching prospect and a virtual inevitability in Fantasy to ... well, as sketchy as any of those other pitchers we like in the minors.

I'd still take him over Beeks, whose newfound cutter looks like a special pitch but who remains largely untested against top competition and, for now, is just a spot starter for the Red Sox. I'd also take Reyes over Bauers, who has the inside track on a starting job in Tampa Bay as well as an excellent approach at the plate, but whose minor-league power production leaves something to be desired. Maybe they'll be great, but Reyes' superior tools still give him the clearer path to greatness.

That path, though, is considerably murkier today.

Five on the verge

(These are the prospects most worth stashing in redraft leagues.)

2017 minors: .323 BA (437 AB), 13 HR, 28 2B, .910 OPS, 76 BB, 62 K

2018 minors: .401 BA (202 AB), 11 HR, 18 2B, 1.116 OPS, 20 BB, 21 K

You had to figure Guerrero's recent bout with leg soreness would prevent him from getting the call like ... tomorrow, but a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network paints an even more pessimistic timeline. Here it is, complete with the only appropriate GIF response:

"Blue Jays have discussed the possibility of promoting Vladimir Guerrero Jr........ to Triple-A within the next month" pic.twitter.com/cM04JJKuBz — Ryan (@grueny21) June 5, 2018

What a messed-up sequence of words.

Who needs Triple-A? And why wait a month? And who is this source anyway? And what does Jon Morosi know?

And who's to say they haven't discussed other possibilities? And who's to say they won't continue discussing possibilities in the days and weeks to come?

I know this much: If you drop Guerrero, you lose him. He's 81 percent owned in CBS Sports, while the next-closest prospect is only 47 percent owned. Maybe in shallower formats where borderline studs are continually popping up on waivers, you move on, but in leagues of any real size, your only choice is to keep the faith.

2017 minors: .312 BA (333 AB), 19 HR, 22 2B, .947 OPS, 35 BB, 72 K

2018 minors: .318 BA (173 AB), 10 HR, 13 2B, .953 OPS, 14 BB, 32 K

Jimenez's May, which saw him hit .374 with six homers and a 1.082 OPS, earned him player of the month honors for the Southern League (note: not the same league where Guerrero plays) and has him thinking big-league promotion.

"I do believe I'm ready for it," the 21-year-old told the Chicago Sun-Times Monday. "But you know what? It's not something for me decide. Whenever they think it's a good time for me to be in the majors, they're going to make it. I'm ready whenever they say I'm ready."

Jon Morosi hasn't come along to kill the buzz yet, and most baseball insiders have been predicting a midsummer promotion for Jimenez all along. The second-most gifted all-around hitter in the minors is certainly doing his part.

Jake Bauers, OF, Rays

2017 minors: .263 BA (486 AB), 13 HR, 20 SB, .779 OPS, 78 BB, 112 K

2018 minors: .279 BA (197 AB), 5 HR, 10 SB, .784 OPS, 23 BB, 47 K

I realize Bauers' stay in the minors may technically have ended by the time you read this piece, but I don't want word of his promotion to get swallowed up by the Alex Reyes news when it looks like he may actually have staying power.

"More or less, it's his time,'' manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times Wednesday. "He's got to that point where maybe the rest of his development is to be had at the big-league level.''

Including him here offers context as to just how rosterable Bauers is. Yeah, the minor-league production doesn't measure up at a traditional power position, but that's what we're seeing from most of the top hitting prospects in the minors these days, in part because the power-fueled big-league environment has warped our concept of what good is. Prospects like Guerrero and Jimenez are more the exception than the rule. Plus, Bauers has the sort of polished approach and base-level hitting ability that often plays up in the majors.

Cash sees him at first base, fueling speculation that the release or demotion of Brad Miller could be the corresponding move, which would really cement Bauers' place in the lineup.

Willy Adames, SS, Rays

2017 minors: .277 BA (506 AB), 10 HR, 11 SB, .776 OPS, 65 BB, 132 K

2018 minors: .296 BA (186 AB), 4 HR, 3 SB, .791 OPS, 22 BB, 49 K

If the Rays are pushing their chips in on Bauers, you have to think they're close to doing the same with Adames, who has already gotten his feet wet this year and is blocked by the not-quite-good-enough Joey Wendle. Like Bauers, Adames is repeating Triple-A this year and has little more to prove there, and he's the superior prospect of the two. The power, again like Bauers, leaves a bit to be desired, but also like Bauers, there's hope for more — and at a position where the threshold is substantially lower.

2017 minors: .274 BA (464 AB), 25 HR, 21 SB, .874 OPS, 46 BB, 109 K

2018 minors: .268 BA (213 AB), 8 HR, 6 SB, .800 OPS, 27 BB, 48 K

It seems like ancient history now, but Tucker was one of the prospects generating the most buzz in spring training, batting .409 (18 for 44) with five home runs and two stolen bases. Some pundits were even calling for him to make the opening day roster. That was never going to happen, but most everyone came away from the exhibition season thinking he was close. Given the Astros' uncommon depth, though, we've had to wait for them to burn through other options first. Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher have been of no help, Marwin Gonzalez is no longer deserving of regular at-bats, and even Josh Reddick has fallen well short of expectations. The Astros are making do with Tony Kemp for now, but the prospect who can make a real difference for them is Tucker.

Five on the periphery

(These are some other prospects doing something of note.)

2017 minors: 8-11, 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 150 IP, 45 BB, 129 K

2018 minors: 4-1, 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 63 IP, 16 BB, 40 K

Though by all appearances a short-term issue, Julio Teheran's DL stint for thumb contusion still serves as a reminder that something will go wrong for the Braves rotation eventually, whether for Teheran, ticking time bomb Brandon McCarthy, or someone else. And with Mike Soroka already a fixture and Luiz Gohara scuffling, Allard, the team's first-round pick in 2015, may be the next 20-year-old to get his shot. Like Soroka, his polish is off the charts, as evidenced by him dominating Triple-A at such a young age, but he'll need to miss more bats in the majors.

Fernando Tatis, SS, Padres

2017 minors: .278 BA (486 AB), 22 HR, 32 SB, .877 OPS, 77 BB, 141 K

2018 minors: .268 BA (231 AB), 10 HR, 6 SB, .831 OPS, 20 BB, 70 K

A slow start put that preseason talk of Tatis speeding to the big leagues on the back burner, but the 19-year-old has come roaring back since the start of May, batting .333 (45 for 135) with seven homers, six steals and a 1.016 OPS in 33 games. He offers power and speed at a premium position and may rank behind only Guerrero in overall upside (though with a little more downside than, say, Jimenez).

2016 minors: .306 BA (216 AB), 7 HR, .794 OPS, 11 BB, 32 K

2018 minors: .330 BA (206 AB), 11 HR, .986 OPS, 18 BB, 39 K

One of the 2016 first-rounders who got the most buzz for dynasty purposes immediately thereafter, Alex Kirilloff had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and became something of an afterthought. But the 20-year-old is making his presence known this year, showing off the natural hitting ability that first put him on the map. Having used the year away to bulk up, he's flashing big power, too, which could quickly put him on the short list of outfield prospects to own.

Myles Straw, OF, Astros

2017 minors: .290 BA (483 AB), 1 HR, 38 SB, .766 OPS, 94 BB, 79 K

2018 minors: .351 BA (208 AB), 0 HR, 34 SB, .859 OPS, 33 BB, 34 K

Straw's skill set is so out of place in today's game that you have to wonder if he'll get a fair shake in the majors, particularly given the Astros' depth. But he's more than just a base-stealer extraordinaire, reaching base at a .409 clip for his minor-league career and a .445 clip in his first look at Double-A this year. And reaching base via the walk is an even bigger deal for him than for most hitters.

"If he just gets on, if he singles or he walks, it's a double every time," Double-A hitting coach Troy Snitker told MLB.com.

He's aiming for 100 steals this year. If he reaches it, you have to think Straw appears on some top 100 lists next year.

2017 minors: .311 BA (344 AB), 11 HR, 32 2B, .878 OPS, 29 BB, 101 K

2018 minors: .291 BA (189 AB), 16 HR, 13 2B, 1.009 OPS, 32 BB, 64 K

Having just moved up to Double-A as a 24-year-old, Walsh needs to make a serious push over the next year-plus to have a chance at a meaningful role in the majors, but he has certainly done his part this year, upping his power production in a way that makes sense for a player who elevates the ball like he does (close to a 50 percent fly-ball rate). He has been even better since moving up to Double-A, batting .350 (14 for 40) with three homers in 12 games, which suggests his early success wasn't just fueled by the hitter-friendly California League.