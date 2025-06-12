Roman Anthony has arrived. Jacob Misiorowski, too.

Never have I felt so liberated! The skies have parted. The deck has been cleared. Before me sits a blank canvas, a wide open field beckoning me to skip through the marigolds.

And so skip I shall. Nay, dance! I'm moving to my own rhythm. There are no constraints, no obligations, or expectations. My top prospects to stash are whichever ones most suit me.

Or at least they would be if not for ...

FIVE ON THE VERGE

(Here are the prospects most worth stashing in redraft leagues.)

2024 minors: 10-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 119 2/3 IP, 41 BB, 148 K

2025 minors: 2-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 51 1/3 IP, 26 BB, 70 K

Folks, the Chandler fatigue is real. He's been at or near the top of this list for the entire season, and I was expecting to see him as far back as a month ago. The most upsetting part, though, is that he's doing everything he can to push back his arrival date. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his latest start Wednesday, walking four. That dismal outing came on the heels of a two-inning effort in which he gave up three runs. Control appears to be his biggest issue. He's issued 19 walks over his past seven starts, spanning 26 innings, while throwing just 60 percent of his pitches for strikes during that stretch.

At first, it just seemed like the Pirates were being stubborn by delaying his arrival, but now it's not so clear that he's a finished product. In fact, I'm tempted to drop him all the way down this list even though he's by far the most rostered minor-leaguer at 80 percent. I'll give him one more week at the top here, but I'll need to see signs of a turnaround.

2024 minors: 7-6, 3.32 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 81 1/3 IP, 15 BB, 104 K

2025 minors: 6-1, 1.89 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 38 IP, 13 BB, 50 K

2025 majors: 3-0, 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 21 IP, 6 BB, 29 K

The Brewers' decision to call up Jacob Misiorowski rather than Henderson would seem to confirm that Henderson is in the minors for innings preservation reasons. After all, Henderson was already on the 40-man roster and is semi-proven with four successful big-league starts to his name. I say it would seem to confirm it, though, because Henderson's actual usage at Triple-A contradicts the idea. His first start back there June 1 lasted only three innings, which was reasonable enough, but his latest start Saturday lasted five innings. That's more or less like a regular start. If the Brewers also aren't going to space out his starts any more than usual, why not just let him take five-inning turns in the majors? I don't really understand, but I know he'll have to come back eventually. And since he's already been so good through four starts, you'd hate to give him up.

2024 minors: .355 BA (451 AB), 1 HR, 104 SB, .807 OPS, 44 BB, 43 K

2025 minors: .298 BA (104 AB), 0 HR, 11 SB, .638 OPS, 4 BB, 14 K

2025 majors: .285 BA (123 AB), 0 HR, 19 SB, .632 OPS, 6 BB, 14 K

Since his unceremonious demotion to Triple-A, Simpson has continued to do what he does, batting .290 (9 for 31) with three steals in seven games. The at-bats that were going to him in the majors are now going to Jake Mangum, who has slashed .250/.267/.318 in his 12 games back from the IL. Meanwhile, Kameron Misner is also still getting semi-regular at-bats, batting just .141 (14 for 99) since the start of May.

Simpson may have next to no power and less defensive value than his top-of-the-scales speed would have you believe, but he was getting on base more often than those two and creating havoc once he was there. Manager Kevin Cash genuinely seemed to enjoy writing him into the lineup, and if Mangum and Misner (either one, really) continue down this path, the front office will have to relent. I'd go so far as to call Simpson a must-stash in five-outfielder leagues for the impact he'll have in the stolen base category once he returns.

2025 minors: 6-3, 1.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 53 2/3 IP, 9 BB, 75 K

We've been so quick to make the Paul Skenes comparison for Bubba Chandler because they're in the same organization, but it was never a realistic one. For as good of a prospect as Chandler is, he's not on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory the moment he sets foot in the big leagues. Burns, at the risk of sounding flippant, may be. While Skenes was the top pitcher selected in the 2023 draft (first overall), Burns was the top pitcher selected in the 2024 draft (second overall). Like Skenes, the team that drafted him waited until the following year to debut him. Also like Skenes, Burns may not need a full minor-league season to show he belongs.

He's already breezed through High-A and Double-A. He might only need couple turns at Triple-A, with the first one forthcoming, to show he belongs. As for his stuff, it's everything you would expect for a pitcher with his draft status. His fastball is notable not just for its high-90s velocity but the way it carries through the zone, causing hitters to miss even when they time it up, and his slider may be even better. So far, he's had no trouble commanding any of it, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, and he's more recently shown the ability to sustain his stuff deep into starts, going six and seven innings in his last two. I don't know what more he has to prove in the minors, actually, and while this is his first week in my Five on the Verge, I'm wondering if the fourth spot is too low.

Joe Boyle, SP, Rays

2024 minors: 1-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 2/3 IP, 39 BB, 71 K

2025 minors: 4-4, 1.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 54 IP, 22 BB, 64 K

2025 majors: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Technically, Boyle doesn't qualify as a prospect, having used up his rookie eligibility already, but the same was true for Zebby Matthews and it didn't stop me from featuring him here. The point is that Boyle is a minor-leaguer for now and has yet to establish himself in the majors, so you'd be stashing him in the same vein as a true prospect. And in a league where the four ahead of him here are already stashed, I think you should at least consider it.

His stuff has always been at the top of the scales, with his fastball and slider both earning 70 grades from Baseball America last year, and it's reflected in his minor-league strikeout rates. The problem is that he's never been able to throw enough strikes to take him seriously. But the Rays have a knack for maximizing pitcher outcomes, and his 3.7 BB/9 between the majors and minors this year, while not so impressive in a vacuum, is about half of what it was between the majors and minors last year. Since returning from a spot start against the Braves on April 13, his one big-league appearance this year, Boyle has thrown 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, yielding a 1.37 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 10.6 K/9. His 19 percent swinging-strike rate during that time would be nearly two points better than any major-leaguer.

And oh, by the way, that spot start against the Braves saw him throw five no-hit innings. Some were outraged to see him get sent back down then. How is it possible that he hasn't come back? Fact is that the Rays, for as disposable as they normally are when it comes to starting pitching, have enjoyed uncommon stability there this year. Shane McClanahan's injury this spring opened a spot for Drew Rasmussen, but everyone has held together since then. Attrition will have its say at some point, and when it does, a star may be born in Boyle.

FIVE ON THE PERIPHERY



(Here are some other prospects doing something of note.)

2024 minors: .347 BA (101 AB), 6 HR, 2 SB, .984 OPS, 9 BB, 29 K

2025 minors: .279 BA (204 AB), 5 HR, 8 SB, .796 OPS, 31 BB, 65 K

The Angels' penchant for promoting prospects the second they set down their duffels made Moore a person of interest last August. Drafted just a month earlier (eighth overall), he began his professional career 18 for 32 with six home runs. Because most of it came at Double-A, it wasn't clear that the Angels would be able to resist calling him up, but between him stumbling to the finish line then and staggering out of the gate this year, the interest died down.

Looks like he's at it again, though, batting .342 (26 for 76) with four home runs since moving up to Triple-A about three weeks ago, and if you haven't looked at the Angels roster recently, their biggest need is second base. Kyren Paris had to be sent back down after a blistering start, and the best they have otherwise is Scott Kingery. Moore is a toolsy player with a broad-shouldered build that reminds me a little of Yasiel Puig, but his tendency to swing and miss may keep him from being an immediate success in the majors. It's why he's not among my top five to stash, but for those who play in deeper leagues, he may be among my top 10 to stash.

2024 minors: .313 BA (457 AB), 9 HR, 42 SB, .804 OPS, 32 BB, 93 K

2025 minors: .349 BA (212 AB), 1 HR, 23 SB, .864 OPS, 25 BB, 46 K

Prospect evaluators continue to give Crawford short shrift because he's not living up to their vision for him, but what he is doing may be more interesting for Fantasy Baseball purposes. You know Chandler Simpson? (You should because I just discussed him about 1,000 words ago.) Well, what if there was another who did what does but while hitting the ball 7 mph harder on average? That's basically Crawford, whose season-long numbers may also be selling him short given that he's batting .406 (43 for 106) since the start of May.

Those stubborn evaluators think Crawford's exit velocities are wasted by him putting the ball on the ground upward of 60 percent of the time and slapping it the opposite field more often than he drives it to his pull side, and they have a point. But when a true burner commits to legging out singles the way Simpson and Crawford have, a high batting average is to be expected. Crawford's exit velocities leave the door open for him to develop over-the-fence power later on, as his father, Carl Crawford, did. (Notably, Crawford hasn't played since June 5 because of a quad issue.)

Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates

2025 minors: .341 BA (217 AB), 9 HR, 27 SB, .946 OPS, 15 BB, 53 K

Griffin just looks like a ballplayer -- tall, lean, and athletic -- and when the Pirates selected him with the ninth pick in last year's draft, it made for a profile to dream on. But we're not looking for Fabio here, as Moneyball famously reminded us, which means that Griffin's performance would ultimately tell the tale. So far, it's been a dream come true. A recent stretch of six multi-hit games in seven was enough to bump him up to High-A, and he's so far delivered another two multi-hit games at the higher level. In all, he's batting .513 (20 for 39) in his past nine games and a .424 (50 for 118) in his past 27. Between that, the top-of-the scales speed that will likely lead to him settling in center field, and a build that can take on muscle, the 19-year-old exudes the sort of talent that could make him the top prospect in baseball someday. He'll need to rein in his aggressiveness, though.

2024 minors: .242 BA (451 AB), 15 HR, 31 SB, .750 OPS, 68 BB, 125 K

2025 minors: .320 BA (178 AB), 5 HR, 16 SB, .888 OPS, 29 BB, 42 K

Over the past half-decade, the Orioles have emerged as one of the best organizations at developing hitting talent, but that reputation has suffered with recent misfires from players like Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad (not that a final verdict has been declared for either). Beavers has been more like a second-tier prospect for them since being drafted 33rd overall in 2022, but his breakthrough this year brings out some of that former Orioles shine. Interestingly, it defies contemporary thinking on launch angles. He's traded off some fly balls for line drives, delivering a stunning 35 percent rate of the latter at Triple-A, and with that, he's traded off some home runs for batting average. It's made for a more interesting profile overall -- one that plays better to Beavers' selectivity and bat-to-ball skills.

2024 minors: .261 BA (353 AB), 7 HR, .693 OPS, 18 BB, 46 K

2025 minors: .326 BA (184 AB), 7 HR, .941 OPS, 23 BB, 25 K

Before going professional, Jordan became internet famous as a 13-year-old hitting 500-foot bombs, but you haven't heard much about him since the Red Sox selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft because he's become a different sort of hitter -- the exact opposite, as a matter of fact. He's more about making contact and hitting for average, generating decent exit velocities but with a flatter launch angle, and that's a difficult way for a right-handed-hitting first baseman to find work. Fortunately, the Red Sox happen to have a vacancy at first base with the season-ending injury to Triston Casas. They've approached Rafael Devers and Kristian Campbell about shifting there but have ultimately had to settle for Abraham Toro, which is about as temporary of a solution as could be. It may ultimately spell Jordan's promotion, though a word of warning: For a guy who strikes out only 11 percent of the time, Jordan's chase rates are shockingly high.