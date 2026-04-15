Let's take a moment discuss a couple of the non-prospects presently in the minor leagues. They're not typically the subjects of a prospects article, but if one of the goals of said article is to highlight under-the-radar stashes for redraft leagues, they would certainly qualify.

Jasson Dominguez is one such player. He used up his prospect eligibility last year after five times appearing on every major top 100 list, and he wasn't bad for a rookie. The only reason he got sent to the minors at the end of this spring is because the Yankees didn't have a regular role for him, not with Giancarlo Stanton healthy and Trent Grisham unexpectedly accepting a qualifying offer during the offseason. As you can see from his numbers so far, Dominguez hasn't taken the demotion lying down.

Jasson Dominguez CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #24 • Age: 23 2026 minors AVG .353 HR 2 SB 8 AB 51 BB 12 K 8

It doesn't mean a spot has magically opened up for him. Grisham was off to a miserable start, but he homered twice Monday. The underlying data looks pretty good, actually, and I'll remind you he's being well compensated. Still, it's rare that any potential prospect stash has a wide open lane. If any spot opens in the Yankees outfield, Dominguez's hot start has assured that he'll fill it. He would place third in my Five on the Verge if he qualified.

What about Noelvi Marte, who was just optioned to the minors after a 4-for-29 start? He gave us a glimpse at his considerable upside last year, but at the time of his demotion this year, he wasn't even playing every day for the Reds, who don't seem to enjoy his defense in right field. There are deeper issues here than just a slow start, which makes Marte's path back to Fantasy respectability more complicated. It exists and may come to fruition sooner than later, but I wouldn't consider him to be as high priority of a stash as Dominguez.

FIVE ON THE VERGE

(Here are the prospects most worth stashing in redraft leagues.)

Bryce Eldridge, DH, Giants

2025 minors: .260 BA (384 AB), 25 HR, .843 OPS, 42 BB, 127 K

2025 majors: .107 BA (28 AB), 2 2B, .476 OPS, 7 BB, 13 K

2026 minors: .360 BA (50 AB), 1 HR, 5 2B, 1.012 OPS, 10 BB, 19 K

Casey Schmitt's hot start has made it so the Giants aren't hurting at DH, but they have to know it's just a temporary fix. Once he comes back down earth, they'll be looking for Eldridge to step into the role, but that's only going to happen if he's steamrolling Triple-A. After a lackluster start, he's doing just that, going 9 for 14 with two doubles a home run in his past three games. Suddenly, his percentages look great with the exception of a 30 percent strikeout rate, but his 6-foot-7 frame (and the large strike zone that goes with it) allows for only so much improvement in that respect. Eldridge remains the minor leaguer most likely to matter over the course of 2026 and the top prospect to stash in redraft leagues.

Didier Fuentes, SP, Braves

2025 minors: .1-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 IP, 16 BB, 71 K

2025 majors: 0-3, 13.85 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 13 IP, 6 BB, 12 K

2026 minors: 1-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 16 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 20 K

The Braves recently designated Martin Perez for assignment, which means they have only four pitchers in their starting rotation right now. That can't last, and whenever the need for a fifth arises, Fuentes is the obvious choice to fill it. Armed with a new slider and splitter to replace the sweeper and curveball he was implementing last season, the 20-year-old had a dominant spring, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. He made a four-inning relief appearances for the big club on March 29 and then was sent down to stretch out further, most recently going seven innings Tuesday. The strikeouts have remained plentiful, and the velocity has held steady. JR Ritchie is another Braves pitching prospect pushing for a promotion, but the consensus view is that Fuentes will get the first crack, possibly as soon as this weekend.

Sam Antonacci, 2B, White Sox

2025 minors: .291 BA (406 AB), 5 HR, 48 SB, .842 OPS, 69 BB, 73 K

2026 minors: .313 BA (48 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .979 OPS, 15 BB, 8 K

With the news of left-hander Noah Schultz being called up Tuesday, a rumor began to circulate that Antonacci would join him, and the White Sox were reportedly weighing the possibility. They ultimately decided against it, though, so while Schultz was struggling to make it through four innings Tuesday, Antonacci was going 2 for 3 to bring his on-base percentage back up to .500. It was .433 last year, by the way, which lends credence to him having about twice as many walks as strikeouts so far. While he's not up yet, the White Sox's decision to trade Lenyn Sosa to the Blue Jays only hastens Antonacci's arrival. The 23-year-old has been expanding his versatility at Triple-A, making the majority of his appearances in left field this year after appearing at all four infield spots last year. Second base is where he'll be most valuable in Fantasy as a speedy on-base threat.

Payton Tolle, SP, Red Sox

2025 minors: 3-5, 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 91 2/3 IP, 23 BB, 133 K

2025 majors: 0-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 16 2/3 IP, 8 BB, 19 K

2026 minors: 2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 15 IP, 4 BB, 19 K

After a bumpy season debut at Triple-A, Tolle has now delivered consecutive gems, with the latest seeing him throw five shutout innings while striking out six and walking one. He's leaned less on his world-beating four-seamer so far as he attempts to broaden out his arsenal with a two-seamer and cutter, and that's a necessary development after his one-note approach yielded unsavory results with the big club last year. The upside remains considerable, and there's no one who would realistically leapfrog the left-hander with the Red Sox's next rotation opening, not with Johan Oviedo being lost to a flexor strain. Some would make the case to stash the Marlins' Robby Snelling instead of Tolle, but Tolle's competition is less and his upside likely greater.

Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies

2025 minors: .268 BA (365 AB), 14 HR, .820 OPS, 52 BB, 112 K

2026 minors: .318 BA (44 AB), 4 HR, 1.070 OPS, 8 BB, 11 K

A week ago, Condon was just returning from a brief absence after having a cyst removed from a back. It took him two days to lock in again, going 3 for 6 with a home run in his second game back. He had another three-hit game that included a homer just four days later, so it doesn't seem like the former third overall pick's redemptive season is slowing down. The mashing started in spring training and has continued into Triple-A, where the 23-year-old has an average exit velocity of 92.1 mph and a max of 112.6.

If you're looking for a red flag, his zone-contact rate is only 79.3 percent, but his actual walk and strikeout numbers are good. I think the former record-setting college slugger has simply come into his own, and even though he plays the same position as TJ Rumfield, the Rockies shouldn't have any trouble freeing up at-bats at DH or maybe even the outfield for Condon once they're convinced he's accomplished everything he could at Triple-A.

FIVE ON THE PERIPHERY



(Here are some other prospects doing something of note.)

Max Clark, OF, Tigers

2025 minors: .271 BA (431 AB), 14 HR, 19 SB, .835 OPS, 94 BB, 90 K

2026 minors: .356 BA (59 AB), 1 3B, 8 2B, 6 SB, .962 OPS, 10 BB, 6 K

The Tigers' aggressive promotion of Kevin McGonigle this spring appears to have borne fruit, so what about the one player they drafted ahead of him in 2023, center fielder Max Clark? After all, a need has arisen there with Parker Meadows being lost for multiple months with a broken arm. Apparently, though, Clark's .437 on-base percentage and superlative defense at Triple-A weren't enough for the Tigers to pull the trigger.

"No, he wasn't a consideration to come up. We've been very consistent with him needing time to continue development," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We obviously expect him to factor in more and more as these things develop and he continues to develop himself, but [Wenceel Perez] was the clear option."

Sure, giving Perez more at-bats makes sense. What doesn't is having Javier Baez as the primary center fielder, which seems to be the Tigers' plan for now. Maybe if Clark powers up a little more (he has the exit velocity readings and pull-air rate for it), he can force the issue.

Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners

2026 minors: 9 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 17 K

Drafted third overall in 2025, Anderson had to wait until this year to make his professional debut, and even with an aggressive promotion to Double-A, it's been everything it was advertised to be. That especially goes for his second start, in which he threw five no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts. The LSU product is remarkably polished already, featuring a fully realized four-pitch arsenal, and may propel himself all the way to the big leagues in his first professional season, as Chase Burns did last year.

George Lombard, SS, Yankees

2025 minors: .235 BA (473 AB), 9 HR, 35 SB, .748 OPS, 87 BB, 146 K

2026 minors: .469 BA (32 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, 1.372 OPS, 4 BB, 5 K

Lombard hit a wall after reaching Double-A last year, hitting .215 in his 108 games there, but his return trip is already going much better. He collected five hits in the season opener and has another three multi-hit games in his past five. With better swing decisions and a much improved strikeout rate, he's positioning himself for a quick move up to Triple-A, and if he takes to that level right away, only the final promotion remains. Lombard's glove, speed and batting eye already earn high marks. If he makes the leap as a hitter this year, the cries to replace Anthony Volpe will be deafening.

Theo Gillen, OF, Rays

2025 minors: .267 BA (243 AB), 5 HR, 36 SB, .820 OPS, 64 BB, 75 K

2026 minors: .290 BA (31 AB), 4 HR, 3 SB, 1.145 OPS, 2 BB, 10 K

Drafted 18th overall in 2024, Gillen has already presented the ideal leadoff profile with premium on-base skills, excellent barrel control and speed to spare. Seeing as he's still only 20, there was hope he could grow into power as well, and that seems to be happening this year. He had consecutive two-homer games before going 0 for 4 Tuesday, putting him just one away from last year's home run total.

Tanner Franklin, SP, Cardinals

2025 minors: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K

2026 minors: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 16 K

Franklin wasn't a particularly good college pitcher, walking everyone in sight in his two years at Kennesaw State and producing a 4.89 ERA even when he got the walks under control after transferring to the University of Tennessee. But the Cardinals invested a second-round pick in him last year anyway because they thought his stuff was so good. So far, they appear to be right. The 6-foot-5 left-hander has struck out 16 in his 6 2/3 innings at High-A. His fastball is a top-shelf offering, brushing triple digits with the optimal approach angle and ride, and his cutter may be even better. He needs to be tested in the upper levels still and will have to continue to mind those walks, but the 21-year-old is quickly becoming a prospect of note for Dynasty leagues.