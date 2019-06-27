Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: Is Bo Bichette next for the Blue Jays?

The demotion of Mike Foltynewicz opened a spot in the Braves rotation that we all knew would go to one of their many up-and-coming arms.

And now we know who gets the first crack: Bryse Wilson will make his third big-league start Thursday.

He's a reasonable enough choice with Kyle Wright struggling to find himself at Triple-A, Touki Toussaint currently operating out of the big-league bullpen and Luiz Gohara having yet to throw an official pitch in 2019. Wilson's 3.79 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 14 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett probably won't pique your interest, but his 1.8 BB/9 might. He also has a 2.49 ERA over his past eight starts, striking out 49 while serving up just four long balls in 47 innings.

He doesn't have the most diverse arsenal, having to lean a little too much on his fastball, which has tended to make him hittable, but there's genuine upside here. Most every publication rated him a top-100 prospect coming into the season.

There's also no telling how long of a leash he has in the role. The Braves could work toward stretching out Toussaint. They could go back to Foltynewicz after a turn or two. They could acquire someone else before the trade deadline.

Still, in an economy where pitching is the only real currency, which is about where things stand in standard-size Fantasy leagues during what's shaping up to be another record-setting season for home runs, anyone with upside is deserving of your attention, even if it's just to scout him from afar.

Five on the verge

(These are the prospects most worth stashing in redraft leagues.)

2018 minors: 10-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 30 BB, 129 K

2019 minors: 1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 16 K

Luzardo's third rehab start, his first at Triple-A, wasn't exactly a showstopper — he allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings — but the more important takeaway is that he crossed the 60-pitch threshold for the first time. He's expected to throw 75-80 pitches next time before possibly pushing himself to 100 in his third Triple-A start, scheduled for July 2, and by that point, there's nothing preventing a big-league promotion, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. So we're talking the first turn after the All-Star break, potentially, and it may turn out he doesn't even need that third start at Triple-A.

Remember what I said about any pitcher with upside being deserving of your attention? Luzardo is about the one pitching prospect who could realistically come through with ace numbers right away and doesn't figure to face the usual workload restrictions after already forfeiting one-third of the season to a shoulder strain.

2018 minors: .332 BA (407 AB), 24 HR, 20 SB, .989 OPS, 48 BB, 84 K

2019 minors: .281 BA (278 AB), 23 HR, 18 SB, .968 OPS, 29 BB, 72 K

George Springer is back from a strained hamstring, which eliminates one potential on-ramp for Tucker, and the fact Yordan Alvarez has yet to make a single start at first base seemingly preempts another. Tucker would presumably still represent an upgrade over Josh Reddick, but Reddick certainly hasn't done anything to justify a benching, all of which is to say Tucker probably has to wait for the next injury. Maybe not. Maybe over the All-Star break, Alvarez will go to first base boot camp, but there are no guarantees here. Still, now that you're already invested, I don't see how you could cut loose a player with this kind of upside. Since May 1, Tucker has been more or less what Alvarez was with the bat, only with stolen bases to boot.

2019 minors: .315 BA (184 AB), 16 HR, 7 SB, 1.055 OPS, 20 BB, 53 K

2019 majors: .329 BA (213 AB), 19 HR, 7 SB, 1.088 OPS, 23 BB, 64 K

Since returning to Triple-A San Antonio, Hiura's numbers have only gotten better. He's batting .321 (26 for 79) with eight homers, including three in his past five games. Since returning from a strained wrist at about that same time, Travis Shaw's numbers ... well, they haven't gotten better. He's batting .174 (8 for 46) with two home runs, striking out 34.5 percent of the time. Few hitters at the big-league are even viable while making so little contact, and Shaw's quality of contact isn't of the caliber to survive it. The Brewers are in a dogfight for the NL Central title, so ... what are they waiting for? My guess is they won't be waiting much longer.

2018 minors: .296 BA (450 AB), 8 HR, 30 2B, .845 OPS, 67 BB, 109 K

2019 minors: .329 BA (240 AB), 17 HR, 15 2B, 1.053 OPS, 31 BB, 54 K

Nothing firm has come up since Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Urias would likely be up before the end of the month — and possibly before the end of the week. That was three weeks ago. It doesn't help that Ian Kinsler has made a worthwhile contribution in June, batting over .300 with an OPS near .800, but ... come on.

General manager A.J. Preller did comment on the situation just a few days ago on 97.3 The Fan, a San Diego radio station, intimating that while the numbers are great, Urias has yet to check all the boxes the Padres have asked him to check, which is frustratingly vague and possibly BS, but nonetheless ... here we are. The path is clear, and Preller and company have to cave sooner or later.

2018 minors: 5-2, 2.41 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 78 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 103 K

2019 minors: 6-0, 1.22 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 66 2/3 IP, 15 BB, 88 K

By now, the baseball world has pretty much arrived at the consensus McKay will get his shot in the weeks ahead, but particularly with an organization that deploys its pitching staff as creatively as the Rays, the exact role is unclear. They've limited him to five innings per start at Triple-A as a way to make those bullets last, but will that approach continue once he reaches the majors? He wouldn't be in line to win many games that way and would actually be better off following an opener.

And then fact he DHs between starts adds another wrinkle. Judging by his hitting stats in the minors this year, it wouldn't make sense for the Rays to play him both ways, but then are they abandoning the development of that skill? Hard to say. If nothing else, though, the ratios should be good given that McKay has delivered a dominant strikeout-to-walk ratio at every step up the ladder.

Five on the periphery

(These are some other prospects doing something of note.)

2018 minors: .286 BA (539 AB), 11 HR, 43 2B, 32 SB, .796 OPS, 48 BB, 101 K

2019 minors: .330 BA (109 AB), 3 HR, 10 2B, 9 SB, .931 OPS, 14 BB, 22 K

The sons of Vladimir Guerrero and Craig Biggio have already ascended to the big leagues, and now that he's put a fractured hand behind him, the third of the Blue Jays' second-generation trifecta is also well on his way. The son of Dante Bichette is batting .411 (23 for 56) with two homers and seven doubles in 15 games since returning, going 6 for 6 on stolen bases for good measure, and may not have anything more to prove in the minors, especially considering he hit .410 (16 for 39) with four home runs in spring training. The home run total last year was a little underwhelming, but he doesn't get cheated at the plate, relying on an unorthodox loading mechanism to generate incredible force through the zone, which suggests there's plenty to build on.

"He generates a lot of bat speed, and even his misses are hit really hard and have a really high exit velo," Triple-A hitting coach Corey Hart told MLB.com. "He hits the ball hard. He generates a lot of bat speed, so if he catches it right, it's going to go."

2018 minors: 7-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 116 IP, 50 BB, 123 K

2019 minors: 3-6, 5.91 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 67 IP, 43 BB, 64 K

Sheffield serves as the latest reminder that sometimes a step forward requires a step back. After looking like he was on the verge of a major-league rotation spot this spring — and actually making a long relief appearance for the big club back in April — the left-hander sputtered to the tune of a 6.87 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma, requiring a demotion to Double-A. In two starts there, he has allowed two earned runs in 12 innings, striking out 16 while walking just two. Triple-A, and particularly the PCL, has made for an especially difficult pitching environment now that they've adopted the juiced ball, and while control remains a major hurdle for Sheffield, his performance at the lower level suggests his skills are still intact. Dynasty owners shouldn't abandon hope.

Cristian Pache, OF, Braves

2018 minors: .279 BA (473 AB), 9 HR, 6 3B, 23 2B, .717 OPS, 20 BB, 97 K

2019 minors: .295 BA (268 AB), 10 HR, 5 3B, 19 2B, .869 OPS, 24 BB, 69 K

Though his defense is certainly first-rate, it's not enough to explain why so many prospect evaluators rank Pache so high. I've noticed that the ones who tend to emphasize skills over data also give him credit for some unspecified offensive potential that maybe someday he'll realize. It may be happening now for the 20-year-old whose development curve is beginning to look a bit like that of Ronald Acuna. By that, I mean the growth is evident across the board and happening against much older competition. The Braves have pushed him hard, and he has responded big, most notably hitting .313 (21 for 67) with six home runs in his past 18 games. His strikeout rate during that time — and here's where the parallel to Acuna is the strongest — has drastically improved to 19.5 percent.

"He's learning to lay off pitches," Double-A manager Chris Maloney told MLB.com. "He's not really chasing anything anymore."

It's an unfair comparison, of course, but it's always seemed like there's more than meets the eye to this prospect. And now may be your last chance to buy in.

2017 minors: 1-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 15 1/3 IP, 6 BB, 16 K

2019 minors: 3-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 IP, 24 BB, 82 K

Unless it happens to one who's already on the verge of breaking into the majors, Tommy John surgery has a tendency to bury talented pitching prospects, making them relative afterthoughts in a crowded field. That presents a buy-low opportunity in dynasty leagues. You may have already missed the boat, though, with Garrett, the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft who has demonstrated frontline stuff in his return this year. The command has been a little shaky, which is common in the first year after the procedure, but he showed the full extent of his potential with 11 strikeouts in seven one-hit innings last time out.

2018 minors: 5-4, 2.55 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 74 IP, 20 BB, 105 K

2019 minors: 4-4, 2.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 64 2/3 IP, 30 BB, 109 K

Yup, his inclusion here makes it two weeks in a row for this guy, who followed up his 15-strikeout effort on June 18 with five no-hit innings Monday. So over his past two starts, he has struck out 24 in 11 innings while allowing a grand total of one hit. His dominance, according to Double-A manager Pat Osborn, is as much about demeanor as it is stuff.

"He challenges hitters and he's not scared of contact," Osborne told MLB.com. "I guess the best way to put it is if he throws a bad pitch with one of his pitches, he will go right back to that pitch the next pitch without any hesitation. A lot of young pitchers, if they don't have a certain pitch working or if they make a bad pitch, they will shy away from going back to it. He stares it right in the face and says, 'I'm going to make this pitch better.' "

It may sound like managerial mumbo jumbo to you, but it stands to reason that pitchers who hold themselves back don't get the most out of their stuff. Garcia clearly isn't among them, and while his 5-foot-9 frame may prove to be its own obstacle in the long run, he's rising up the dynasty ranks right now.