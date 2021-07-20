The players are back in action after the All-Star break and now is your time to capitalize in leagues. Today, we're rolling with breakout players at key positions. Do yourselves a favor and send out trade offers for them ASAP.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Chris Towers, Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. If you are reading this and have specific questions you'd love to see Chris, Scott and Frank answer, please DM me @DanSchneierNFL. And remember that if you don't like any of the answers, I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about the messenger.

We're rolling with a theme for this week and here it is: Name one second-half breakout player (in the second half) at each of these positions: CI, MI, OF, SP, RP.

CI



Scott: Yoan Moncada moves back to second base. I'll admit this is just a hairbrained scheme to keep both Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets in the lineup even after Eloy Jimenez returns in the next week or two. Burger would take over at third base. Sheets would split time with Jose Abreu between DH and first base. Bada bing, bada boom. Granted, Burger did appear four times at second base at Triple-A, but it seems like less of a stretch to send Moncada back to the position he played full-time in 2018. The playoff-bound White Sox should be looking to maximize offense, right? It's a definite maybe!



2. MI

Scott: Trevor Story stays put in Colorado and enjoys a second-half surge that vaults him back into the top five at shortstop. It might not make sense for the fourth-place Rockies to cling to a star-caliber player in the final year of his contract, but as an organization, they're not exactly known for making sensible decisions. My suspicion is they'll simply demand too much or hold out in a misguided hope they re-sign him. They could always extend him a qualifying offer in the offseason and recoup a draft pick that way.



3. OF



Scott: Alex Kirilloff outperforms Cedric Mullins in the second half. It won't be a blowout, and I'm not saying Mullins comes down to Kirilloff's current level of production. But I do think -- and the Statcast data generally supports it -- that Kirilloff is equipped to be the kind of hitter Mullins was in the first half, minus the steals. And yes, some modest regression is to be expected from Mullins, who has outperformed his xBA by more than 40 points and xSLG by more than 100.



4. SP



Scott: Trevor Rogers doesn't throw a pitch in September. Given how clubs have mostly gone pedal-to-the-metal with their starting pitchers, save for a six-man rotation here and there, a good number of them could face hard shutdowns toward the end of the season as the innings gap between 2020 and 2021 continues to swell. Rogers seems like an easy call, being a rookie who hasn't missed a turn for a club that's almost completely out of it. It might open the door for someone like Edward Cabrera to step, too.



5. RP