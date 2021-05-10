As we get deeper into the second month of the Fantasy Baseball season, we continue to compile a larger sample size to inform us on our roster decisions the rest of the season. Tonight, we're going to break down several of the hottest pitchers in the MLB so far to try to figure out if they're set to keep that momentum rolling or if you should be looking to trade them at their peaks. We'll also touch on one of the buzziest names in Fantasy -- but one buzzing for all the wrong reasons -- Reds SP Luis Castillo.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. In this Q&A, we're looking back at the first month and playing buy or sell on a slew of the best hitters in Fantasy.

1. First off: How worried should I be about Luis Castillo?

I started out writing a sort of mealy-mouthed, equivocating answer here, then I deleted it. Because I am not concerned. At all. Am I happy to see his ERA sitting at 6.42 as we hit mid-May? Of course not! Does his 4.65 FIP make me feel much better? Not really! On the other hand, this isn't even the worst stretch of Castillo's career. He had a 7.01 ERA through his first seven starts in 2018, and even had another stretch that season with a 6.19 ERA over a seven-start stretch ending with his final start of June, when he had a 5.85 ERA overall. And the thing is, he put up a 2.63 ERA over the final three months of that season. Castillo's velocity and spin rate aren't far off from where they usually are, and his release point and spin axis are pretty close too, which is to say, there doesn't seem to be a physical explanation for his struggles. He just ... hasn't pitched well. That leads me to think he's probably a tweak or two away from turning it around, and I'd love to have the opportunity to buy low on him. He's still a top-20 pitcher to me. Frank: I am moderately worried about Luis Castillo at this point. It's only seven starts, but he seems a bit broken. His overall swinging strike rate has dropped from 15.4% last season to just 9.7%. He's gone from way above average in that category to decently below average. A big reason for this has been the production or lack thereof on his changeup. The pitch is supposed to be his best, yet the whiff rate is way down on it. I definitely would not start him this week at the Rockies.



We talk Wade Miley, Luis Castillo, prospects and more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

2. Buy or sell: Jacob deGrom is no longer the No. 1 SP rest of season?

Buy. I think he'll be better than anyone on a per-pitch and per-inning basis, but I can't rank any pitcher No. 1 when he is currently hurt. We don't know how hurt deGrom actually is, but seeing him pulled from his start Sunday after he was scratched earlier in the week does not instill much confidence. I think Fantasy players tend to overrate injury history as a negative risk factor, but I also tend to think they tend to underrate current injuries as a risk factor. Hopefully deGrom will be fine, but Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber are pretty good pitchers in their own right, and neither has been pulled from a start due to an injury this season. Frank: Buy, but I will acknowledge this can change rather quickly. It's a tad worrisome that deGrom has dealt with some version of his back injury each of the past few seasons but when healthy he's still the SP1 and it's not particularly close. While he's banged up, though, I'll drop him behind Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber.



3. Buy or sell: John Means is a top-20 SP?

Sell. I've got him at SP39, which I'll admit feels low. I could move him up, I suppose, but it's hard to figure out where the right spot is. Up to No. 32, where Julio Urias is? No, I think Urias' combination of a plus strikeout rate, very good control and elite hard contact suppression makes him the better bet. Ahead of Trevor Rogers at No. 34? Could be the right spot, but I think I do like Rogers a bit more for strikeout upside. But I could see it, for sure. The truth is, the range of starters from SP21 to about SP42 is a tough one for me to rank, and I need more time to figure out where everyone will slot in. Means is on the lower end of that range, but don't mistake that for me being low on him. I really like pretty much everyone in that group, and the gaps between each spot in the ordinal rank are very blurry. Frank: Sell, but again this is subject to change. I've recently moved him up to SP23, which already feels aggressive, but he deserves it. Means' velocity isn't back to where it was last year but it doesn't matter when he has the best changeup in baseball right now. A few more dominant performances and he could find his way into the top-20.



4. Buy or sell: Max Scherzer is back?

Buy. He never went anywhere! Just ask my pre-season ranking of him as SP4. There's still the possibility that age and injury catch up to him, but Scherzer looks just about as good as he ever has, with a career-high K% and his lowest BB% since 2015. He's giving up more hard contact and more batted balls in the air, but that may not be such a bad thing when the ball isn't traveling as far. Scherzer is aging better than many expected, and guess what: He's still my SP4. Frank: Buy. We're all going to have swings and misses in Fantasy Baseball but boy did I whiff on this one. Max Scherzer headlined my busts this offseason as I thought the age, back/neck injuries, and hard contact allowed the past few seasons were all worrisome. I suppose the injuries could still pop up, but all of Scherzer's underlying numbers look the same as 2019 when he was still one of the most dominant pitchers in the league. He's back to being a top five starting pitcher.



5. Buy or sell: Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac are both must-start SPs?