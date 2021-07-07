We're inching closer and closer to the MLB's All Star break and the grind that is the Fantasy Baseball season rolls on. I choose the word grind lovingly in this regard. You have to love it, and sticking with it can give you an edge over other managers in your league. One easy way to get an edge is by staying ahead of the market -- buying and selling players via trade at appropriate times. A great time to do so is just prior to the All Star break, and that brings us to today's theme.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Chris Towers, Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. If you are reading this and have specific questions you'd love to see Chris, Scott and Frank answer, please DM me @DanSchneierNFL. And remember that if you don't like any of the answers, I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about the messenger.

We're rolling with a theme for this week and here it is: Name one key bounce-back player (in the second half) at each of these positions: CI, MI, OF, SP, RP.

Who is the one hitter you're looking to buy before the All-Star break?



Scott: It only makes sense to zero in on a particular player in a trade (rather than matching up needs) if you believe he's eminently attainable, and Luke Voit would seem to fit the bill. Between two IL stints, the person who drafted him has probably grown accustomed to life without him, and it's not like he's made himself indispensable since returning. But it's coming. The major-league leader in home runs last year may be a little rusty, which is why the strikeouts are up, but his swing is still intact. He crushed it on his rehab assignment and has similar batted-ball readings to last year.



2. Who is the one pitcher you're looking to buy before the All-Star break?

Scott: As spin rates have spun out across the league, Charlie Morton, who was the original Astros pitching success story, has held steady with his 3,000-rpm curveball. His xFIP and SIERA have liked him to bounce back all along, which tells you all you need to know about the underlying numbers. He seemed well on his way during a recent three-start stretch in which he ditched his sinker but then reintroduced it with predictably lousy results last time out. The misstep presents you with one last chance to buy low on a pitcher equipped to perform like an ace the rest of the way.



3. Who is the one hitter you're looking to sell before the All-Star break?



Scott: Jared Walsh built up a lot of good will as one of the few hitters to do anything worthwhile in April, particularly after such a strong September last year. But those promising two months were built on an uncharacteristically low strikeout rate that has since normalized in a big way. It's why the 27-year-old is batting .248 with an .825 OPS since May 2, which I think is a fairer expectation for him going forward. His year-to-date numbers still make him out to be a stud, though.



4. Who is the one pitcher you're looking to sell before the All-Star break?



Scott: Trevor Rogers. There are obvious regression cases like Kyle Gibson and Anthony DeSclafani, but I think they're so obvious that they'll be difficult to move for fair value. I'm worried more about workload restrictions, particularly for up-and-comers who handled far less than a typical workload last year (as every pitcher did), and among them, Rogers stands out. The rookie hasn't missed a single turn yet, and a non-contender like the Marlins can just hit the brakes if they so choose. Meanwhile, the numbers are such that he should still fetch a haul.



