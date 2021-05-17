As we get deeper into the second month of the Fantasy Baseball season, we're noticing some trends that are sustainable and others that are not so sustainable. For the early part of this 2021 season, it seemed like we were headed toward a new version of baseball where hitters struck out a lot more frequently with a lot fewer hits. That, however, may start to be normalizing. As Scott White noted on Sunday, league-wide BABIP in April 2021 was .283 while in May of 2021 it was .293 and in all of 2020 it was .292. In addition to that, league-wide strikeout percentage in April 2021 was 24.4% while in May 2021 it was 23.4% and in all of 2020 it was 23.4%. League-wide batting average in April 2021 was .232 while in May 2021 it was .242 and all of 2020 it was .245.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice.

1. Who is the next must-add prospect we'll see come up?

Scott: Wander Franco feels like the only acceptable answer here. Granted, he's one of several prospects who I feel like could be up any day now, but of that group, he's the only one who I think would be an automatic add, regardless of league size or need. Of course, seeing as he's currently rostered in 76 percent of CBS Sports leagues, it's possible he's beyond adding already, in which case I would suggest future Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran, whose power breakthrough this spring has continued at Triple-A.



2. Which batter is most likely to experience positive regression rest of season?

Scott: There are too many candidates to count, but one of the likeliest to me is Michael Conforto. By most any metric, he looks like fundamentally the same player he was last year. He's hitting the ball at about the same average exit velocity, with the same average launch angle and hard-hit rate. His xBA (.275) and xSLG (.473) are also about what they were in 2020 (.285 and .482). He was never going to repeat last year's .322 batting average, which relied on a .412 BABIP, but I'd expect him to hit about .280 with a 25-to-30-homer pace the rest of the way.



3. Which batter is most likely to experience negative regression rest of season?

Scott: A four-homer week has brought Mitch Haniger's season total up to 12, putting up there with Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna for the major-league lead, when that's just not the kind of player he is. He's already nearly halfway to his career high of 26 homers, achieved during his one healthy season, and there's nothing in the underlying numbers to suggest he's unlocked some latent ability at age 30. He's a fine hitter who will reach base at a good clip and avoid prolonged slumps, but the home run pace will slow considerably from here.



4. Which pitcher is most likely to experience positive regression rest of season?

Scott: Even though he delivered a quality start in five of his first six attempts, somehow Dylan Bundy's ERA is over 6.00 now. Just by virtue of his 3.84 xFIP and 3.53 xERA, I wouldn't expect it to last, but when I look at the numbers, I see a lot of the same qualities that led to a 3.29 ERA in 2020. I think it's fair to deduce he had some good home run luck that year and that maybe the mid-threes range is a fairer estimate for his ERA, but the bottom line is he's throwing his fastball almost 2 mph harder this year and has a better spin rate on everything. He'll settle back down.



5. Which pitcher is most likely to experience negative regression rest of season?