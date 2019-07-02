Fantasy Baseball: Ranking Dylan Cease alongside other incoming starting pitcher prospects, like Brendan McKay and Adbert Alzolay

1 Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics RP

No, he hasn't been called up yet, but Jesus Luzardo was the pitching prospect everybody was eyeballing this spring in the hope he could wrestle away a rotation spot. And he seemed well on his way, striking out 15 while allowing just one run in 9 2/3 innings, before straining his shoulder. The stuff has looked just as overpowering during 15 1/3 rehab innings, and best of all, it's not like the Athletics will have to be so careful about conserving his innings with his season just beginning. With three pitches that rate plus or better (the changeup especially earns high marks) and the ability to throw all three strikes, Luzardo's impact potential is huge, sort of like Walker Buehler a year ago.

2 Brendan McKay Tampa Bay Rays SP

Brendan McKay's promotion last weekend, while no doubt exciting, came with a myriad of questions Rays to keep him around for however many innings they have left. It's not like they don't have the space for him. Their willingness to start him at DH Monday (yes, he's a two-way player) is another good sign.

3 Zac Gallen Miami Marlins SP

Though hardly a well-known prospect coming into the year, Zac Gallen moved to the forefront in Fantasy with a 1.77 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 in an impossibly hitter-dominated Pacific Coast League. And while he has done nothing wrong in his two starts since getting called up, each lasting five innings, he has nonetheless fallen behind McKay in my own personal pecking order. Partly, it's because McKay looked so good in his debut, but partly it's because the Marlins have to find a spot for Caleb Smith, who's ready to return from the IL. Recent call-up Elieser Hernandez has been near dominant and had numbers just as good as Gallen's at Triple-A. Jordan Yamamoto, meanwhile, dropped the ball this weekend after impressing in his first three starts, but it's still fair to assume Gallen is pitching for his job next time out.

4 Dylan Cease Chicago White Sox SP

Dylan Cease was a consensus top-40 prospect coming into the year, with most publications ranking him ahead of even McKay, so you'd think his arrival Wednesday would be more widely celebrated in Fantasy, especially since the White Sox are suggesting it's not a short-term thing. But his numbers at Triple-A were underwhelming, to say the least: He had a 4.48 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 15 starts, struggling with some of the control issues that defined his earlier years in the minors. The ERA was only 3.18 through his first 10 starts, though, and even with the juiced ball making an appearance at Triple-A this year, he surrendered just five home runs across those 15 starts. He also had a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 and 11.6 K/9 between two stops last year, so the upside is there.

5 Adbert Alzolay Chicago Cubs RP