Fantasy Baseball: Ranking Dylan Cease alongside other incoming starting pitcher prospects, like Brendan McKay and Adbert Alzolay
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with several others projected to arrive soon. Scott White
So you were fortunate enough to add Zac Gallen. And then Adbert Alzolay. Followed by Brendan McKay. And now, Dylan Cease. While all the while stashing Jesus Luzardo.
No?
At some point, you run out of roster space. What spots you have you may need for things other than speculative pitcher pickups (as desperate as we all are for pitching help).
And while it'd be unreasonable of me to think no one is competing with you for these young arms and you legitimately had time to ponder all five, you may have had your chance at more than one. You may still, looking at the ownership percentages.
Some prioritization is in order, then. Here's how I'd rank them if I still had my shot at them:
|1
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics RP
|No, he hasn't been called up yet, but Jesus Luzardo was the pitching prospect everybody was eyeballing this spring in the hope he could wrestle away a rotation spot. And he seemed well on his way, striking out 15 while allowing just one run in 9 2/3 innings, before straining his shoulder. The stuff has looked just as overpowering during 15 1/3 rehab innings, and best of all, it's not like the Athletics will have to be so careful about conserving his innings with his season just beginning. With three pitches that rate plus or better (the changeup especially earns high marks) and the ability to throw all three strikes, Luzardo's impact potential is huge, sort of like Walker Buehler a year ago.
|2
Brendan McKay Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Brendan McKay's promotion last weekend, while no doubt exciting, came with a myriad of questions, but he has already answered several in the affirmative. We know, for instance, he's allowed to go more than five innings, which wasn't true during his time at Triple-A. And though he struck out only three in those six innings, he did so with a solid swinging strike rate and on just 81 pitches. It was that trademark efficiency that defined his time in the minors and will perhaps convince the Rays to keep him around for however many innings they have left. It's not like they don't have the space for him. Their willingness to start him at DH Monday (yes, he's a two-way player) is another good sign.
|3
Zac Gallen Miami Marlins SP
|Though hardly a well-known prospect coming into the year, Zac Gallen moved to the forefront in Fantasy with a 1.77 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 in an impossibly hitter-dominated Pacific Coast League. And while he has done nothing wrong in his two starts since getting called up, each lasting five innings, he has nonetheless fallen behind McKay in my own personal pecking order. Partly, it's because McKay looked so good in his debut, but partly it's because the Marlins have to find a spot for Caleb Smith, who's ready to return from the IL. Recent call-up Elieser Hernandez has been near dominant and had numbers just as good as Gallen's at Triple-A. Jordan Yamamoto, meanwhile, dropped the ball this weekend after impressing in his first three starts, but it's still fair to assume Gallen is pitching for his job next time out.
|4
Dylan Cease Chicago White Sox SP
|Dylan Cease was a consensus top-40 prospect coming into the year, with most publications ranking him ahead of even McKay, so you'd think his arrival Wednesday would be more widely celebrated in Fantasy, especially since the White Sox are suggesting it's not a short-term thing. But his numbers at Triple-A were underwhelming, to say the least: He had a 4.48 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 15 starts, struggling with some of the control issues that defined his earlier years in the minors. The ERA was only 3.18 through his first 10 starts, though, and even with the juiced ball making an appearance at Triple-A this year, he surrendered just five home runs across those 15 starts. He also had a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 and 11.6 K/9 between two stops last year, so the upside is there.
|5
Adbert Alzolay Chicago Cubs RP
|I would have ranked Cease fifth if not for what just happened to Adbert Alzolay. After giving up two hits over 8 2/3 innings in his first two appearances, he allowed 10 over 2 2/3 Monday. It may simply be that he missed his spot a couple times against a red-hot Josh Bell, whose two homers off the right-hander amounted to five of the seven runs. Alzolay also said he didn't have his changeup working, and you know, these things are bound to happen to each of these pitchers at some point. It was still an impressive five-start stretch at Triple-A that brought Alzolay to the big leagues, and at least with Cole Hamels sidelined by an oblique injury, he should keep getting chances. Still, you may be able to sneak him through waivers after this start, if you need the space.
