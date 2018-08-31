Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 25 DL stashes with returns of Aroldis Chapman and Sean Manaea looking murky

More players are coming off the DL than going on it this time of year.

Don't believe me? Check out the headline. Every other time I've ranked DL stashes this season, it's been a top 30. But right now, there aren't 30 of real consequence in Fantasy. So 25 it is.

And in just a couple days, we won't see any more added to their number. Or we'll see significantly fewer, anyway. That's because the 10-day DL becomes more or less defunct in September. It still exists. Players can technically still go on it. But because active rosters have expanded to include everyone on the 40-man, there's no point to it.

It can be pretty infuriating for Fantasy owners. At the same stage of the season when every injury has a chance to be a season-ender, the built-in clarity of a DL stint is lost. Sometimes an injury is so severe that a player will immediately go on the 60-day DL, freeing up another 40-man spot, and all is well. But if there's any doubt, a team will just park him on its bench, where he'll remain until either the season runs out or it doesn't.

And your only choice in Fantasy is to do the same — that or drop him. Yeah, maybe the same injury would have landed him on the DL from April through August, but he won't go on the DL now, which means you can't move him to your DL spot. So if you want first dibs on him if and when he does return, you'll have to play a man down in the meantime.

Fittingly, this will be my final DL stash rankings for 2018. If they've given you even the slightest shred of clarity about what to do with an injured player, they've served their purpose. Rest assured, life is about to become even more complicated without them.

It's already beginning. Notice how low Sean Manaea is on this list? He has tendinitis in his shoulder, which normally wouldn't be a horrible diagnosis, but with only four weeks remaining, the Athletics are giving him just a 50/50 shot of returning (and with only a 50/50 shot you'd actually start him if he does).

Lance McCullers, meanwhile, is even lower on this list because there won't be enough time to stretch him out for a starting role. Aroldis Chapman's knee tendinitis takes on new severity when an indefinite rest period is attached, and things are as murky as ever for Sean Doolittle and Brandon Morrow.

Then there's Josh Donaldson refusing to give up on his season, Jose Abreu potentially missing only a couple weeks despite abdominal surgery, Trevor Bauer insisting he won't need a full six weeks to recover from a broken bone, and Ross Stripling's probable (but perhaps not permanent) shift to the bullpen.

In fact, the only players on this list who I feel confident saying will get the chance to make a worthwhile Fantasy impact again this year are the top six, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mallex Smith and Marcell Ozuna. That's it.