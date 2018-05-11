Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes in light of Adam Eaton's surgery

Fantasy Baseball: Not buying these four breakouts | Smith, Velasquez underowned | Grade the trade: Buy Berrios?

Turns out Adam Eaton doesn't just have bone bruise in his ankle.

He had surgery Thursday to remove a flap of cartilage that was easy to overlook when it was immobilized but impossible to ignore when he tried to resume baseball activities. It explains why an injury that looked like it would require only the minimum DL stay has instead dragged on for a month.

So the good news is the issue is resolved, and after a week of down time, he can graduate to a walking boot and eventually move on to rehab with no more hangups. The bad news is we don't know how long any of it will take.

After some consternation over early reports that a 2018 return was "possible," The Washington Post has since confirmed that the Nationals do expect Eaton back this year. But are we talking 4-6 weeks or sometime after the All-Star break? There isn't a tried-and-true path for this sort of thing, and you've already invested weeks in someone who has played precisely 31 games since the end of 2016.

I'm guessing the timetable will be on the shorter end. It wasn't an invasive procedure, and Eaton will be mobile again in a matter of days. The source of the pain is gone, so now it's just a matter of his body healing.

And given what we've seen him do at the top of the Nationals lineup in those 31 games, as brief as they were, he's still one of the more exciting injured players you can stash. Rest assured, he'll be high on this list.

What again is the criteria for said list?

How good is the player?

What's the timetable?

How likely is the injury to impact his performance?



Big risers this week are Greg Bird and Alex Reyes. They're both on rehab assignments and have the upside to factor in all leagues.