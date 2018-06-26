Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Gary Sanchez going on, Robbie Ray coming off
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the players ahead of him? Plus, how stashable are Shohei Ohtani and Jimmy Nelson right now? Scott White breaks it down.
Yes, Robbie Ray is set to return from the DL Wednesday after missing two months with a strained oblique, and yes, he's only ninth in these rankings.
But have you seen the names ahead of them? Ace-caliber pitchers make up nearly a third of the list, and most of them are nearing returns. Plus, it's fair to wonder what exactly you're getting when Ray does return. You might remember he had a 4.88 ERA at the time of his injury, his six starts defined as much by poor control as by swing-and-miss stuff.
Still, it was only six starts, and Ray was a revelation last year. And now he's back, which is undoubtedly good news. Obviously, he should be owned everywhere, so think of the relatively low ranking as less of a comment on him and more on the eight ahead of him, which include Gary Sanchez, who's batting only .190 and looking at a 3-to-4-week absence still, and Yu Darvish, who has a 4.95 ERA and said after a recent rehab start that he's still not 100 percent.
You'll be happy you stashed them in the long run. Just trust me on this one.
In fact, I'd say the top 12 on this list, regardless of your league's depth or scoring format, are probably must-own, and I'd be surprised to see one of the top 20 on waivers in one of my leagues. But sometimes roster limitations force difficult decisions, hence the need to prioritize using the following criteria:
- How good is the player?
- What's his timetable?
- How likely is his injury to impact his performance?
Let's dive in.
|1
|shoulder inflammation
|2
|strained finger
|3
|bruised forearm
|4
|strained groin
|5
|strained abdominal
|6
|strained triceps
|7
|fractured thumb
|8
|strained calf
|9
|strained oblique
|10
|strained hamstring
|11
|sprained knee
|12
|tight back
|13
|fractured ribs
|14
|sprained elbow
|15
|strained hip flexor
|16
|strained hamstring
|17
|sprained elbow
|18
|shoulder inflammation
|19
|concussion
|20
|strained oblique
|21
|fractured hand
|22
|strained hip
|23
|shoulder inflammation
|24
|shoulder inflammation
|25
|bruised hand
|26
|strained pectoral
|27
|torn rotator cuff
|28
|knee inflammation
|29
|broken finger
|30
|fractured toe
