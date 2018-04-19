Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz set to return

Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL coming days, which creates another sort of roster crunch. Scott White helps you prioritize the ones worth rostering.

Remember my criteria for DL stashability? In order, it's ...

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's the timetable?
  3. How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

That order will be put to the test Friday, though, with Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz each set to make his 2017 debut. So while the inspiration for these rankings was having too few DL spots for all the injured players, it doesn't get any easier once they're off the DL. The roster crunch gets even crunchier.

Those two aren't the only ones looking at a weekend return. Mike Zunino is also expected back Friday, with Wil Myers, Salvador Perez and Manuel Margot following close behind. Even Delino DeShields has put his name out there, potentially beating his timetable by 2-4 weeks.

These rankings, though, take into account those timetables, which is revealing in its own way. If a practically healed Margot still ranks behind Eugenio Suarez, Greg Bird, Jimmy Nelson and Ervin Santana, all of whom are still weeks away from returning, then he might not be so deserving of a bench spot when he returns, especially if you've had trouble committing to any of those four in a DL spot.

Given how long you've stashed Pomeranz, it's possible you've built an impressive enough stable of arms in the meantime -- adding every Joey Lucchesi, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Junis who emerged on the waiver wire -- that you'll really need to see something from him to justify dropping someone else. And that's OK. I mean, it's not ideal -- even in a 10-team league, chances are somebody in your league could use Pomeranz -- but roster limits don't exist to make your life easy. When forced to forfeit assets in response, sometimes you realize that DL stay was a blessing in disguise. Sometimes the one coming off the DL should be the one to go.

But not the top 11 here. They're undroppable no matter how shallow the format.

Top DL stashes
1
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
shoulder inflammation
2
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
nerve irritation in arm
3
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
fractured ankle
4
Jonathan Schoop Baltimore Orioles 2B
strained oblique
5
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP
fractured hand
6
Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C
sprained knee
7
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
fractured wrist
8
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
knee surgery
9
Elvis Andrus Texas Rangers SS
fractured ankle
10
Corey Knebel Milwaukee Brewers RP
strained hamstring
11
Adam Eaton Washington Nationals CF
bone bruise in ankle
12
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
cracked nail
13
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
strained pectoral
14
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
migraines
15
Drew Pomeranz Boston Red Sox SP
strained forearm
16
Jake Lamb Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
sprained shoulder
17
Rougned Odor Texas Rangers 2B
strained hamstring
18
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers LF
fractured hand
19
Mark Melancon San Francisco Giants RP
elbow flexor strain
20
Mike Zunino Seattle Mariners C
strained oblique
21
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
strained pectoral
22
Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B
fractured thumb
23
Greg Bird New York Yankees 1B
bone spur in ankle
24
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
shoulder surgery
25
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
finger surgery
26
Manuel Margot San Diego Padres CF
bruised ribs
27
Mark Trumbo Baltimore Orioles DH
strained quadriceps
28
Luiz Gohara Atlanta Braves SP
sprained ankle
29
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals RP
Tommy John surgery
30
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
shoulder surgery
