Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina returning
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday, which frees up space in Scott White's DL stash rankings.
At long last, Madison Bumgarner is back.
Out since breaking the pinky finger on his pitching hand late in spring training, the former World Series MVP will make his season debut Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. And he's not alone.
Carlos Martinez, out since early May with a strained lat, and Yadier Molina, out just as long after a nightmare foul tip forced him to the operating table, are also set to return Tuesday. Here we are.
So while there's value in showing where those practically healthy players would rank alongside the still-injured, helping you calibrate just how much timetable factors into the discussion (they'd be third, fifth and 18th, respectively), there's even more value in adding three new names to the back of the list — ones who you'll actually have a chance to slot into an IR spot. You won't find Bumgarner, Martinez or Molina on this list, in other words, and by the time you look at it, they may not qualify anyway.
But what determines the order for the players I do include? Here are the guidelines, in order of priority:
- How good is the player?
- What's his timetable?
- How likely is his injury to impact his performance?
Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of good players with shortish timetables go on the DL recently, from Mookie Betts to Rhys Hoskins to Brandon Belt, and with former standouts like Adam Eaton, Carlos Rodon and Zach Britton gearing up to return from longer absences, your IR may be spilling onto your bench at this point. Frankly, I'm not sure any of the top 20 should be unowned in leagues of any real size, and dropping any of the top 11 even in the shallowest leagues is unthinkable.
But it's either make the tough decision now, or make it a week or two from now, when many of these guys are back. In most cases, you'd rather play short-handed than give up a rest-of-season asset.
|1
|
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox RF
|strained abdominal
|2
|
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|strained finger
|3
|
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained back
|4
|
Rhys Hoskins Philadelphia Phillies LF
|fractured jaw
|5
|
A.J. Pollock Arizona Diamondbacks CF
|fractured thumb
|6
|
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
|triceps tendinitis
|7
|
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|strained calf
|8
|
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained oblique
|9
|
Elvis Andrus Texas Rangers SS
|fractured elbow
|10
|
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
|strained oblique
|11
|
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
|appendicitis
|12
|
Adam Eaton Washington Nationals CF
|ankle surgery
|13
|
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF
|sprained knee
|14
|
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
|knee surgery
|15
|
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
|strained hip flexor
|16
|
Kenta Maeda Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained hip
|17
|
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder inflammation
|18
|
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
|shoulder surgery
|19
|
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
|sprained elbow
|20
|
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
|ruptured Achilles
|21
|
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained lat
|22
|
Eric Thames Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|thumb surgery
|23
|
Brian McCann Houston Astros C
|sore knee
|24
|
Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals SS
|fractured hand
|25
|
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|blister
|26
|
Joey Lucchesi San Diego Padres SP
|strained hip
|27
|
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
|shoulder inflammation
|28
|
Marcus Stroman Toronto Blue Jays SP
|shoulder fatigue
|29
|
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
|knee inflammation
|30
|
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn labrum in shoulder
