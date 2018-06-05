Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina returning

Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday, which frees up space in Scott White's DL stash rankings.

At long last, Madison Bumgarner is back.

Out since breaking the pinky finger on his pitching hand late in spring training, the former World Series MVP will make his season debut Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. And he's not alone. 

Carlos Martinez, out since early May with a strained lat, and Yadier Molina, out just as long after a nightmare foul tip forced him to the operating table, are also set to return Tuesday. Here we are.

So while there's value in showing where those practically healthy players would rank alongside the still-injured, helping you calibrate just how much timetable factors into the discussion (they'd be third, fifth and 18th, respectively), there's even more value in adding three new names to the back of the list — ones who you'll actually have a chance to slot into an IR spot. You won't find Bumgarner, Martinez or Molina on this list, in other words, and by the time you look at it, they may not qualify anyway.

But what determines the order for the players I do include? Here are the guidelines, in order of priority:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's his timetable?
  3. How likely is his injury to impact his performance?

Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of good players with shortish timetables go on the DL recently, from Mookie Betts to Rhys Hoskins to Brandon Belt, and with former standouts like Adam Eaton, Carlos Rodon and Zach Britton gearing up to return from longer absences, your IR may be spilling onto your bench at this point. Frankly, I'm not sure any of the top 20 should be unowned in leagues of any real size, and dropping any of the top 11 even in the shallowest leagues is unthinkable.

But it's either make the tough decision now, or make it a week or two from now, when many of these guys are back. In most cases, you'd rather play short-handed than give up a rest-of-season asset.

Top DL stashes
1
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox RF
strained abdominal
2
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
strained finger
3
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
strained back
4
Rhys Hoskins Philadelphia Phillies LF
fractured jaw
5
A.J. Pollock Arizona Diamondbacks CF
fractured thumb
6
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
triceps tendinitis
7
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
strained calf
8
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained oblique
9
Elvis Andrus Texas Rangers SS
fractured elbow
10
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
strained oblique
11
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
appendicitis
12
Adam Eaton Washington Nationals CF
ankle surgery
13
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF
sprained knee
14
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
knee surgery
15
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
strained hip flexor
16
Kenta Maeda Los Angeles Dodgers SP
strained hip
17
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder inflammation
18
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
shoulder surgery
19
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
sprained elbow
20
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
ruptured Achilles
21
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained lat
22
Eric Thames Milwaukee Brewers 1B
thumb surgery
23
Brian McCann Houston Astros C
sore knee
24
Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals SS
fractured hand
25
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
blister
26
Joey Lucchesi San Diego Padres SP
strained hip
27
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
shoulder inflammation
28
Marcus Stroman Toronto Blue Jays SP
shoulder fatigue
29
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
knee inflammation
30
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn labrum in shoulder
