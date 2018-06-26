Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Robbie Ray coming off and Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Bundy going on

Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the players ahead of him? Plus, how stashable are Shohei Ohtani and Jimmy Nelson right now? Scott White breaks it down.

Yes, Robbie Ray is set to return from the DL Wednesday after missing two months with a strained oblique, and yes, he's only ninth in these rankings.

But have you seen the names ahead of them? Ace-caliber pitchers make up nearly a third of the list, and most of them are nearing returns. Plus, it's fair to wonder what exactly you're getting when Ray does return. You might remember he had a 4.88 ERA at the time of his injury, his six starts defined as much by poor control as by swing-and-miss stuff.

Still, it was only six starts, and Ray was a revelation last year. And now he's back, which is undoubtedly good news. Obviously, he should be owned everywhere, so think of the relatively low ranking as less of a comment on him and more on the eight ahead of him, which include Gary Sanchez, who's batting only .190 and looking at a 3-4-week absence still, and Yu Darvish, who has a 4.95 ERA and said after a recent rehab start that he's still not 100 percent.

You'll be happy you stashed them in the long run. Just trust me on this one.

In fact, I'd say the top 14 on this list, regardless of your league's depth or scoring format, are probably must-own, and I'd be surprised to see one of the top 22 on waivers in one of my leagues. But sometimes roster limitations force difficult decisions, hence the need to prioritize using the following criteria:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's his timetable?
  3. How likely is his injury to impact his performance?

Let's dive in. 

Top DL stashes
1
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
shoulder inflammation
2
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
strained finger
3
Carlos Carrasco Cleveland Indians SP
bruised forearm
4
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
strained groin
5
Chris Archer Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained abdominal
6
Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers CF
strained groin
7
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
strained triceps
8
A.J. Pollock Arizona Diamondbacks CF
fractured thumb
9
Dylan Bundy Baltimore Orioles SP
sprained ankle
10
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained oblique
11
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
strained hamstring
12
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF
sprained knee
13
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
strained calf
14
Brandon Morrow Chicago Cubs RP
tight back
15
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
fractured ribs
16
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels DH
sprained elbow
17
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
strained hip flexor
18
Garrett Richards Los Angeles Angels SP
strained hamstring
19
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
sprained elbow
20
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta Braves RP
shoulder inflammation
21
Francisco Cervelli Pittsburgh Pirates C
concussion
22
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained oblique
23
Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals SS
fractured hand
24
Jay Bruce New York Mets RF
strained hip
25
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
shoulder inflammation
26
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder inflammation
27
Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B
bruised hand
28
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
strained pectoral
29
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn rotator cuff
30
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
knee inflammation
