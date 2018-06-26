Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with Robbie Ray coming off and Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Bundy going on
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the players ahead of him? Plus, how stashable are Shohei Ohtani and Jimmy Nelson right now? Scott White breaks it down.
More Fantasy Baseball: Four young arms flashing ace potential
Yes, Robbie Ray is set to return from the DL Wednesday after missing two months with a strained oblique, and yes, he's only ninth in these rankings.
But have you seen the names ahead of them? Ace-caliber pitchers make up nearly a third of the list, and most of them are nearing returns. Plus, it's fair to wonder what exactly you're getting when Ray does return. You might remember he had a 4.88 ERA at the time of his injury, his six starts defined as much by poor control as by swing-and-miss stuff.
Still, it was only six starts, and Ray was a revelation last year. And now he's back, which is undoubtedly good news. Obviously, he should be owned everywhere, so think of the relatively low ranking as less of a comment on him and more on the eight ahead of him, which include Gary Sanchez, who's batting only .190 and looking at a 3-4-week absence still, and Yu Darvish, who has a 4.95 ERA and said after a recent rehab start that he's still not 100 percent.
You'll be happy you stashed them in the long run. Just trust me on this one.
In fact, I'd say the top 14 on this list, regardless of your league's depth or scoring format, are probably must-own, and I'd be surprised to see one of the top 22 on waivers in one of my leagues. But sometimes roster limitations force difficult decisions, hence the need to prioritize using the following criteria:
- How good is the player?
- What's his timetable?
- How likely is his injury to impact his performance?
Let's dive in.
|1
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|2
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|strained finger
|3
Carlos Carrasco Cleveland Indians SP
|bruised forearm
|4
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
|strained groin
|5
Chris Archer Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained abdominal
|6
Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers CF
|strained groin
|7
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
|strained triceps
|8
A.J. Pollock Arizona Diamondbacks CF
|fractured thumb
|9
Dylan Bundy Baltimore Orioles SP
|sprained ankle
|10
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained oblique
|11
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
|strained hamstring
|12
Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF
|sprained knee
|13
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|strained calf
|14
Brandon Morrow Chicago Cubs RP
|tight back
|15
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|fractured ribs
|16
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels DH
|sprained elbow
|17
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets LF
|strained hip flexor
|18
Garrett Richards Los Angeles Angels SP
|strained hamstring
|19
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
|sprained elbow
|20
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta Braves RP
|shoulder inflammation
|21
Francisco Cervelli Pittsburgh Pirates C
|concussion
|22
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained oblique
|23
Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals SS
|fractured hand
|24
Jay Bruce New York Mets RF
|strained hip
|25
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
|shoulder inflammation
|26
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder inflammation
|27
Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics 3B
|bruised hand
|28
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
|strained pectoral
|29
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn rotator cuff
|30
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
|knee inflammation
