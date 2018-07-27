Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with the growing uncertainty surrounding Kris Bryant and Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White ranks them among other DL stashes.
- More Fantasy: Bullpen Report | 10 whose value may change at deadline
- What is the exact trade value of the top 200 players? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's H2H Fantasy baseball trade chart, and find out which big name has dropped out of the top 25, all from an award-winning Fantasy baseball writer.
Of course Kris Bryant is back on the DL.
It's like Gary Sanchez all over again, right? You stash the guy for a month, trusting he'll be the stud he should be when he returns, and instead, he's damaged goods — so damaged, in fact, that the wait has to begin anew.
So now what should we do? For how long should we trust this particular process? In case you haven't noticed, the season is winding down. There's only about two months to go, and if you play in a Head-to-Head league with some kind of playoff format, it's even less than that.
We already know Sanchez is likely to miss another month. We wish we knew so much for Bryant, who's scheduled to have an MRI for persistent soreness in his shoulder. If nothing else, the Cubs have expressed concern that the injury was impacting his mechanics, so you can imagine it'll take some time to sort that out. And as I've mentioned, time is of the essence.
Which isn't to say Bryant and Sanchez aren't among the top DL stashes in Fantasy. They're obviously impact players when healthy — say what you want about their production to date, but the peripherals suggest they're not too far gone — and if you put them up for trade, there will be no shortage of competitors looking to buy them for nickels on the dollar.
But how little is too little? If you're fighting for a playoff spot, looking ahead to September isn't a luxury you can afford. You need help now, and either of these players can be your ticket to it.
These rankings should help you approximate their value. The criteria, in case you've forgotten:
- How good is the player?
- What's his timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
And ... go!
|1
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|illness
|2
Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP
|shoulder fatigue
|3
James Paxton Seattle Mariners SP
|stiff back
|4
Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS
|stiff back
|5
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|pinched nerve in neck
|6
Carlos Martinez St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained oblique
|7
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B
|shoulder inflammation
|8
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
|strained groin
|9
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay Rays C
|strained hamstring
|10
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
|shoulder impingement
|11
Sean Doolittle Washington Nationals RP
|stress reaction in toe
|12
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|strained calf
|13
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|strained groin
|14
DJ LeMahieu Colorado Rockies 2B
|strained oblique
|15
Nomar Mazara Texas Rangers RF
|sprained thumb
|16
Brandon Morrow Chicago Cubs RP
|sore biceps
|17
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
|hyperextended knee
|18
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox SP
|sprained ankle
|19
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
|strained oblique
|20
Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers SP
|strained oblique
|21
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|strained oblique
|22
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta Braves RP
|shoulder inflammation
|23
Scott Schebler Cincinnati Reds RF
|sprained shoulder
|24
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
|knee inflammation
|25
Jake Faria Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained oblique
|26
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn rotator cuff
|27
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder inflammation
|28
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
|shoulder inflammation
|29
Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals RF
|fractured toe
|30
Hyun-Jin Ryu Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained groin
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...