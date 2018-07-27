Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with the growing uncertainty surrounding Kris Bryant and Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White ranks them among other DL stashes.

Of course Kris Bryant is back on the DL.

It's like Gary Sanchez all over again, right? You stash the guy for a month, trusting he'll be the stud he should be when he returns, and instead, he's damaged goods — so damaged, in fact, that the wait has to begin anew.

So now what should we do? For how long should we trust this particular process? In case you haven't noticed, the season is winding down. There's only about two months to go, and if you play in a Head-to-Head league with some kind of playoff format, it's even less than that.

We already know Sanchez is likely to miss another month. We wish we knew so much for Bryant, who's scheduled to have an MRI for persistent soreness in his shoulder. If nothing else, the Cubs have expressed concern that the injury was impacting his mechanics, so you can imagine it'll take some time to sort that out. And as I've mentioned, time is of the essence.

Which isn't to say Bryant and Sanchez aren't among the top DL stashes in Fantasy. They're obviously impact players when healthy — say what you want about their production to date, but the peripherals suggest they're not too far gone — and if you put them up for trade, there will be no shortage of competitors looking to buy them for nickels on the dollar.

But how little is too little? If you're fighting for a playoff spot, looking ahead to September isn't a luxury you can afford. You need help now, and either of these players can be your ticket to it.

These rankings should help you approximate their value. The criteria, in case you've forgotten:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's his timetable?
  3. How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

And ... go!

Top DL stashes
1
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
illness
2
Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP
shoulder fatigue
3
James Paxton Seattle Mariners SP
stiff back
4
Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS
stiff back
5
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
pinched nerve in neck
6
Carlos Martinez St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained oblique
7
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B
shoulder inflammation
8
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
strained groin
9
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay Rays C
strained hamstring
10
Yu Darvish Chicago Cubs SP
shoulder impingement
11
Sean Doolittle Washington Nationals RP
stress reaction in toe
12
Josh Donaldson Toronto Blue Jays 3B
strained calf
13
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
strained groin
14
DJ LeMahieu Colorado Rockies 2B
strained oblique
15
Nomar Mazara Texas Rangers RF
sprained thumb
16
Brandon Morrow Chicago Cubs RP
sore biceps
17
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
hyperextended knee
18
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox SP
sprained ankle
19
Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained oblique
20
Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers SP
strained oblique
21
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers RF
strained oblique
22
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta Braves RP
shoulder inflammation
23
Scott Schebler Cincinnati Reds RF
sprained shoulder
24
Andrew Miller Cleveland Indians RP
knee inflammation
25
Jake Faria Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained oblique
26
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
torn rotator cuff
27
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder inflammation
28
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
shoulder inflammation
29
Jorge Soler Kansas City Royals RF
fractured toe
30
Hyun-Jin Ryu Los Angeles Dodgers SP
strained groin
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories