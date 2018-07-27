Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes with the growing uncertainty surrounding Kris Bryant and Gary Sanchez

More Fantasy: Bullpen Report 10 whose value may change at deadline



Of course Kris Bryant is back on the DL.

It's like Gary Sanchez all over again, right? You stash the guy for a month, trusting he'll be the stud he should be when he returns, and instead, he's damaged goods — so damaged, in fact, that the wait has to begin anew.

So now what should we do? For how long should we trust this particular process? In case you haven't noticed, the season is winding down. There's only about two months to go, and if you play in a Head-to-Head league with some kind of playoff format, it's even less than that.

We already know Sanchez is likely to miss another month. We wish we knew so much for Bryant, who's scheduled to have an MRI for persistent soreness in his shoulder. If nothing else, the Cubs have expressed concern that the injury was impacting his mechanics, so you can imagine it'll take some time to sort that out. And as I've mentioned, time is of the essence.

Which isn't to say Bryant and Sanchez aren't among the top DL stashes in Fantasy. They're obviously impact players when healthy — say what you want about their production to date, but the peripherals suggest they're not too far gone — and if you put them up for trade, there will be no shortage of competitors looking to buy them for nickels on the dollar.

But how little is too little? If you're fighting for a playoff spot, looking ahead to September isn't a luxury you can afford. You need help now, and either of these players can be your ticket to it.

These rankings should help you approximate their value. The criteria, in case you've forgotten:

How good is the player?

What's his timetable?

How likely is the injury to impact his performance?



And ... go!