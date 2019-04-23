Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 35 IL stashes in light of Aaron Judge's oblique injury, Austin Meadows' sprained thumb
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott White helps Fantasy players prioritize their precious few spots.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify.
If you had managed to avoid the injury bug up until this weekend, devoting your IL spots to known preseason casualties like Aaron Hicks, Scooter Gennett and Jimmy Nelson, chances are your luck finally ran out.
Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Jean Segura, Starling Marte, Austin Meadows, Harrison Bader, Odubel Herrera, Michael Wacha, Lucas Giolito and Nathan Eovaldi were just a few of the additions to baseball's wounded.
Some of the injuries don't amount to much — the kind that might not have landed a player on the IL if it was still a 15-day minimum instead of 10. The deGrom elbow fakeout, the Segura hamstring strain and, really, all of the hamstring strains (Bader, Herrera, Giolito and Scott Kingery) sound like they'll be minimum stays, which is of course good news. It does mean, though, that any bench spots freed up by their absences will be short-lived.
The most concerning of the new injuries is most certainly Judge, who suffered what's being described as a "pretty significant' oblique strain. The Yankees haven't offered a timetable, but you should anticipate a couple months, with a possibility of setbacks along the way. A 6-8 week timetable would be on the optimistic side.
It's just the latest in what has been a merciless assault on the Yankees roster, but it happened with both Gary Sanchez (strained calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained biceps) on the verge of returning. So there may be mercy after all.
Others like Blake Snell, Mike Foltynewicz, Rich Hill and Tyler Skaggs are expected back within the next week, and of course timetable factors into these IL stash rankings. It's not the No. 1 criterion, though, given that a player returning from the IL presents its own roster complications.
Here are the three considerations for these rankings, in order or priority:
- How good is the player?
- What's the timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
Of course, there's a possibility you may have more injured players than you have IL spots, and it's not always worth keeping the extras on your bench. I will say that the top 19 here are all pretty close to must-stash for me, but if you play in something like a 10-team league, you may have to be more exclusive.
|1
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|elbow discomfort
|2
Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP
|fractured toe
|3
Gary Sanchez New York Yankees C
|strained calf
|4
Trea Turner Washington Nationals SS
|fractured finger
|5
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees LF
|strained biceps
|6
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|strained oblique
|7
Daniel Murphy Colorado Rockies 1B
|fractured finger
|8
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies SS
|strained hamstring
|9
Starling Marte Pittsburgh Pirates CF
|abdominal wall bruise
|10
Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays RF
|sprained thumb
|11
Mike Foltynewicz Atlanta Braves SP
|elbow discomfort
|12
Matt Olson Oakland Athletics 1B
|fractured thumb
|13
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh Pirates RF
|torn shoulder labrum
|14
Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP
|strained back
|15
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|rotator cuff inflammation
|16
Aaron Hicks New York Yankees CF
|back discomfort
|17
Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B
|strained groin
|18
Miguel Andujar New York Yankees 3B
|torn shoulder labrum
|19
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|sprained knee
|20
Rougned Odor Texas Rangers 2B
|sprained knee
|21
Kyle Freeland Colorado Rockies SP
|blister
|22
Justin Upton Los Angeles Angels LF
|turf toe
|23
Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS
|Tommy John surgery
|24
Jon Lester Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring
|25
Tyler Skaggs Los Angeles Angels SP
|sprained ankle
|26
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels SP
|Tommy John surgery
|27
Carlos Martinez St. Louis Cardinals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|28
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn rotator cuff
|29
Yoenis Cespedes New York Mets CF
|heel surgery
|30
Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals CF
|strained hamstring
|31
Odubel Herrera Philadelphia Phillies CF
|strained hamstring
|32
Jed Lowrie New York Mets 3B
|sprained knee
|33
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|heel laceration
|34
Alex Wood Cincinnati Reds SP
|back spasms
|35
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Angels SP
|elbow discomfort
