Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 35 IL stashes in light of Aaron Judge's oblique injury, Austin Meadows' sprained thumb

If you had managed to avoid the injury bug up until this weekend, devoting your IL spots to known preseason casualties like Aaron Hicks, Scooter Gennett and Jimmy Nelson, chances are your luck finally ran out.

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Jean Segura, Starling Marte, Austin Meadows, Harrison Bader, Odubel Herrera, Michael Wacha, Lucas Giolito and Nathan Eovaldi were just a few of the additions to baseball's wounded.

Some of the injuries don't amount to much — the kind that might not have landed a player on the IL if it was still a 15-day minimum instead of 10. The deGrom elbow fakeout, the Segura hamstring strain and, really, all of the hamstring strains (Bader, Herrera, Giolito and Scott Kingery) sound like they'll be minimum stays, which is of course good news. It does mean, though, that any bench spots freed up by their absences will be short-lived.

The most concerning of the new injuries is most certainly Judge, who suffered what's being described as a "pretty significant' oblique strain. The Yankees haven't offered a timetable, but you should anticipate a couple months, with a possibility of setbacks along the way. A 6-8 week timetable would be on the optimistic side.

It's just the latest in what has been a merciless assault on the Yankees roster, but it happened with both Gary Sanchez (strained calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained biceps) on the verge of returning. So there may be mercy after all.

Others like Blake Snell, Mike Foltynewicz, Rich Hill and Tyler Skaggs are expected back within the next week, and of course timetable factors into these IL stash rankings. It's not the No. 1 criterion, though, given that a player returning from the IL presents its own roster complications.

Here are the three considerations for these rankings, in order or priority:

How good is the player? What's the timetable? How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

Of course, there's a possibility you may have more injured players than you have IL spots, and it's not always worth keeping the extras on your bench. I will say that the top 19 here are all pretty close to must-stash for me, but if you play in something like a 10-team league, you may have to be more exclusive.