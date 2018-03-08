Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018: ADP and Sleepers from same model that nailed Mike Moustakas' huge season
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball sleepers
Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.
Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.
In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
One sleeper you need to be all over is Cubs pitcher Jon Lester. He validated his reputation as one of baseball's most durable arms by making 32 starts for the fourth consecutive season in 2017.
However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Lester (108 ADP) than hurlers like Chris Archer (57 ADP) and Robbie Ray (52 ADP). Don't sleep on Lester -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.
Another sleeper: Brewers 3B Travis Shaw. He posted a strong .892 OPS against right-handed pitchers in 2017 and finished the season with a career-high 31 homers and 101 RBIs, which both ranked in the top 10 in the National League.
SportsLine has Shaw (78 ADP), who is projected to finish among the top-10 third basemen, ranked higher than both Alex Bregman (30 ADP) and Rafael Devers (60 ADP). He's a fantasy baseball sleeper to target on draft day.
SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers like Madison Bumgarner (9.3 ADP) and Stephen Strasburg (31.8 ADP).
So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.
