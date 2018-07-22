Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart backing Javier Baez, not Buster Posey

With the All-Star break in the books and the second half of the 2018 MLB season underway, it's time to make a push for the Fantasy baseball playoffs. With the 2018 Fantasy trade deadline approaching, it's now or never if you want to make a huge deal. Getting the proper value will be the difference between a playoff run and ending the season early, so before you accept any deal, you need to check out Scott White's 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings and MLB trade chart. It's updated regularly, so you'll always know how to react to injuries, slumps, hot streaks or anything else that happens in Major League Baseball.

This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his fantasy baseball rankings 2018.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player who has seen his value go way up in White's most recent trade chart: Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, who has moved up to No. 41 from No. 60.



Baez enters the second half of the season among the National League leaders in several key categories like home runs (19), RBIs (72), runs scored (61) and stolen bases (19). That kind of versatility pays off huge and is one reason Baez is ranked high in White's latest 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



His slower-than-expected start to the season is a distant memory at this point, as Baez is hitting well over .300 since the start of June. He's a player you shouldn't let go without getting a massive return.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest trade chart: Giants catcher Buster Posey, who fell from No. 71 to No. 87. That's because Posey has been battling hip inflammation and hit .160 through the first third of July. After hitting over .300 for much of the season, his season average is down to .279, and with just five home runs, he isn't supplying much power.

Don't sell the farm for Posey at this point because he's simply not worth it.

White has also moved a big name out of the top 25 for the first time this year and just made the call on Gleyber Torres as he heads to the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going home empty-handed.

What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues, and which star player has dropped out of the top 25? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full Rotisserie Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's breakthrough.