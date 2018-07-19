Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart eyeing Max Muncy, but fading Buster Posey

With the second half of the 2018 MLB season getting underway and the fantasy baseball playoffs officially in sight, now is the time to make big moves to solidify your roster for the stretch run. Getting the right value in a big deal can be the difference between winning and losing, so don't even consider an offer until you see Scott White's 2018 fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart. This chart is updated regularly and gives the exact value for the top 250 players in Rotisserie Fantasy baseball leagues. If there's an injury or depth chart move, White will show you the impact on his fantasy baseball trade chart.

This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his fantasy baseball rankings 2018.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player going way up in White's most recent trade chart: Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, who has skyrocketed from outside the top 100 all the way up to No. 75 in his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



"His numbers are worth more at face value, so I'm not completely throwing caution to the wind," White told SportsLine. "But he deserves to rank at a point where he has substantial trade value." Muncy enters the second half of the season hitting .271 with 22 home runs and 44 RBIs. He also reached base in seven of the final eight games before the break. And with Manny Machado now in the lineup for L.A., pitchers will have even less flexibility to deal with Muncy.



Believe the hype and don't give him up without a substantial return.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest trade chart: Giants catcher Buster Posey, who fell from No. 71 to No. 87. That's because Posey has been battling hip inflammation and hit .160 through the first third of July. After hitting over .300 for much of the season, his season average is down to .279, and with just five home runs, he isn't supplying much power.

Don't sell the farm for Posey at this point because he's simply not worth it.

White has also moved a big name out of the top 25 for the first time this year and just made the call on Gleyber Torres as he heads to the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going home empty-handed.

