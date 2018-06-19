Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart fading Paul Goldschmidt, moving up Whit Merrifield

Championship fantasy baseball owners don't sit back and watch their team. They keep active and stay on top of trends. Perhaps most important to a title run: they make trades - lots of trades. There simply is no better way to improve a team in-season than swapping players. But while making an optimal move will boost your title chances, pulling the trigger at the wrong time can wreck youre entire season. But making any trade in your rotisserie leagues, big or small, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart and fantasy baseball rankings.

White has been high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

White had Paxton as a top-20 pitcher and just outside the top 50 overall despite the fact that he had an ERA over 5.00. Since then, Paxton has thrown a no-hitter and lowered his ERA to 3.02.

This week, we can tell you that Whit Merrifield of the Royals has made a big leap, jumping all the way from No. 71 to No. 59 in White's fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart.

Merrifield, 29 years old, qualifies at second base and outfield. He could be a below-the-radar addition that boosts your team in two categories: he leads the Royals in batting average (.290) and stolen bases (14).

A player going in the opposite direction: Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has dropped from No. 11 all the way to No. 30.

The five-time All-Star is having a red-hot June, but after two brutal months of play, White is fading Goldy's value. He'll still contribute to your fantasy baseball team, but there are 29 other players who are ranked higher on his trade chart.

