Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart high on Andrew Benintendi, not Kris Bryant

Finding the right value is key in any kind of fantasy baseball deal. That's where Scott White's MLB fantasy baseball trade chart comes in. This tool assigns an exact value to the top 250 players in rotisserie fantasy baseball leagues. It is updated on a weekly basis, so when a player is injured, goes into a slump or heats up, you'll know exactly what he's worth in a deal. This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.



If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player on the move in the latest version of the fantasy baseball trade chart: Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who jumped up from No. 24 to No. 17. He has passed big-name outfielders like George Springer and Giancarlo Stanton and is skyrocketing up White's fantasy baseball rankings.

Benintendi is in the top 10 in the American League in several statistical categories including runs, walks and stolen bases. That makes him an even bigger asset in fantasy because of his versatility. Finding a player who can hit for average, power and wreak havoc on the base paths is difficult, so make sure you're getting a premium in return if you deal Benintendi.

Meanwhile, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs is going in the opposite direction in the 2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, falling from No. 19 to No. 28.



Bryant got off to a blazing start to the season and was hitting .311 in mid-May, but he has just one home run since May 14 and has seen his average fall all the way down to .280. Shoulder soreness cost him several games recently, and the Cubs decided to put him on the disabled list on June 26. He is eligible to return on July 3, but with his numbers down recently and his position in White's fantasy baseball rankings sinking, he's a player you shouldn't give up too much for.



White has also moved a rising star into the top 10 for the first time this year and made the call on Josh Donaldson after he suffered an injury setback this week. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the offseason empty-handed.



What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues, and which star player is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full Rotisserie Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's breakthrough.