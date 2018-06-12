Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart high on Jose Ramirez, low on Yu Darvish

If you're looking to shake up your roster for the upcoming playoff push, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart and fantasy baseball rankings. His chart, which assigns a value to the top 200 players in Major League Baseball, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy Baseball experts in the nation. Using such a valuable tool could be the difference between winning your fantasy baseball leagues or going home with nothing. Luckily for you, he's sharing his fantasy baseball rankings and trade values over at SportsLine.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who was high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

For this week's edition of the chart, we can tell you that Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has made a huge jump all the way into the top three, even passing Jose Altuve in trade value.

"It's a tough admission because Altuve is, of course, as studly as they come, a fixture in the first half of the first round over the past few years," White told SportsLine. "However, Ramirez is on pace for more than 100 extra-base hits this season after already accumulating more than 100 over the past 365 days."

One player falling in the most recent edition of the fantasy baseball rankings: Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who has dropped over a dozen spots in the past month.

Darvish finds himself on the DL for the second time this season after signing with the Cubs in February for $126 million over six years. And Darvish has had arm injuries in the past; he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. He has posted a lousy 1-3 record in his first eight starts with Chicago. Meanwhile, his ERA has finally dropped below 5.00 (4.95) for the first time this season.



It may be extremely tempting to buy low on Darvish right now, but use White's chart to get the right value.

What are the trade values for the top 200 players in Head-to-Head leagues, and which big name has has fallen over 30 spots in the Fantasy baseball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over the breakthrough years for James Paxton and Ozzie Albies.

If you're a CBS Sports Baseball Commissioner player, this content is available on your desktop league home under "Fantasy Advice."