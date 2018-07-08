Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart high on Paul Goldschmidt, fading Tommy Pham

With the fantasy baseball trade deadline approaching in many standard leagues, now is the time to step up and make a move to position your team for the postseason. And before you even consider a deal, you need to check out Scott White's trade chart and 2018 fantasy baseball rankings. It gives an exact value to the top 200 players in head-to-head fantasy baseball leagues. White updates it weekly, so you'll always have this handy guide to help dominate your league. Using it will give you a major leg up over the competition.



White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.



If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.



One player who's dropping on White's fantasy baseball trade chart: Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham, who is now No. 131, all the way down from No. 60. White doesn't think Pham is a player you should cut loose for free since he's still hitting .253 with 13 home runs on the season. However, last year's massive numbers that included an average of over .300 don't seem to be returning this year.



"I do think better days are ahead," White told SportsLine. "I do think he's still a must-own player. But last year's stud turn may have been the perfect storm for him."



Don't sell the farm for Pham at this point because he's simply not worth it. Don't be lured by last year's numbers.



A player continuing to rise in the charts: Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who jumped up to No. 23 overall after several week outside the top 25.



His average bottomed out around .200 in mid-May, but has skyrocketed since then. He enters play on July 4 hitting .277 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI. He's a player you shouldn't give away without a colossal return.



White has also moved a rising star infielder into the top 10 for the first time this year and made the call on Kris Bryant as he prepares to return from the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the offseason empty-handed.



