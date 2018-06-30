Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loves Andrew Benintendi, not Kris Bryant

There's just over a month remaining until the trade deadline in most standard fantasy baseball leagues. Now is the time to make a big deal to shake up your league. And before you even consider any kind of offer, you need to see the advanced MLB fantasy baseball trade chart developed by Scott White. This tool assigns a value to the top 250 players in rotisserie fantasy baseball leagues, making it easy to know if you should jump on an offer or pass it up. These 2018 fantasy baseball rankings are essential if you're going to make the right trade to lead your team to the postseason.



White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.



If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player on the move in the latest version of the fantasy baseball trade chart: Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who jumped up from No. 24 to No. 17. He has passed big-name outfielders like George Springer and Giancarlo Stanton and is skyrocketing up White's fantasy baseball rankings.

Benintendi is in the top 10 in the American League in several statistical categories including runs, walks and stolen bases. That makes him an even bigger asset in fantasy because of his versatility. Finding a player who can hit for average, power and wreak havoc on the base paths is difficult, so make sure you're getting a premium in return if you deal Benintendi.

Meanwhile, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs is going in the opposite direction in the 2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, falling from No. 19 to No. 28.



His average has gone over .300 several times this season, but it's down to .280 at this point. He's also currently on a 10-day stint on the disabled list, so be sure you get the right value if you make any kind of deal involving Bryant.



White has also moved a rising star into the top 10 for the first time this year and made the call on Josh Donaldson after he suffered an injury setback this week. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the offseason empty-handed.



