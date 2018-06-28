Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Andrew Benintendi, fading Kris Bryant
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball trade chart
Finding the right Fantasy baseball trade now can be the difference between winning it all and going home with nothing. Before you pull the trigger in your Rotisserie leagues, you need to see Scott White's advanced MLB Trade Chart. It assigns a value to the top 250 players in Major League Baseball and is like having around-the-clock access to Fantasy Baseball Rankings and advice from one of the top experts in the country. Anyone who uses it will have a huge leg up in their league.
White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.
If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.
This week, we can tell you that Andrew Benintendi has made a big jump up from No. 24 to No. 17 in the 2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and Trade Chart, passing huge names like Giancarlo Stanton.
Benintendi enters play on June 27 with a .290 average, 13 home runs and 51 RBI, and has recorded seven hits in his last five games. The Red Sox outfielder was batting .242 at the end of April, so he has taken huge strides in the past couple months.
Meanwhile, Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs is going in the opposite direction in the 2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, falling from No. 19 to No. 28.
His average has gone over .300 several times this season, but it's down to .280 at this point. He's also currently on a 10-day stint on the disabled list, so be sure you get the right value if you make any kind of deal involving Bryant.
White has also moved a rising star into the top 10 for the first time this year and made the call on Josh Donaldson after he suffered an injury setback this week. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the offseason empty-handed.
What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues, and which star player is now a top-10 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full Rotisserie Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's breakthrough.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...