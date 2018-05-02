Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies

With a full month now in the books in the 2018 Major League Baseball season, it's time to starting thinking trades in Fantasy Baseball. Before you make any kind of deal in your head-to-head leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart.



Developed by White, a CBS senior fantasy writer, this chart has been all over Astros starter Gerrit Cole's hot streak. On the trade chart released on April 18, Cole was moved to No. 32 overall, ahead of Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray -- an industry favorite who was widely viewed as a stronger Fantasy option.



The result: Cole has more than doubled Ray's Fantasy production since than point, outscoring him 60.5 to 27 in standard leagues. Anybody who made a deal for Cole got a complete steal.



A month into the season, the changes in the rankings are now becoming more extreme.



One player who has made a huge move in the fantasy baseball rankings this week: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who jumped from No. 66 on the trade chart all the way up to No. 44.



Albies continues to prove his fast start was no fluke. The Braves have moved him up to the leadoff spot, and he continues to rake, entering Wednesday on a six-game hitting streak. He's also scored nine runs in that span.



Don't let his 5-foot-9, 165-pound frame fool you. He has nine home runs and 20 RBI on the season, but also has the speed to do damage on the base paths.



Another player on the move: Astros pitcher Charlie Morton, who has gone from No. 90 to No. 46.



That's because his ERA is down to 1.72 and his WHIP has dipped under 1.00 since the last rankings. He's also averaging well over a strikeout per inning, so don't give Morton up in any kind of trade without a huge return.



There's also an elite power hitter who has plummeted over 10 spots in the rankings. Unloading this star right now before his stock falls even more could be the difference in winning it all this year or going home with nothing in your head-to-head leagues.



