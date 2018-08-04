Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Javier Baez and fading Gary Sanchez

Fantasy baseball managers have just a few days remaining to shake up their roster before the August 9 trade deadline in many CBS Sports leagues. Getting poor value at the deadline could sink your Fantasy baseball playoff hopes, so be sure to check out the 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart from award-winning analyst Scott White before considering a trade. This chart gives an in-depth look at the value of the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues.



This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings. Using it means a huge edge in your league.



White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports Fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.



If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.



A player who is surging up White's Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Cubs infielder Javier Baez, moving from No. 41 to No. 17.



"He's an MVP candidate on a 30-30 pace with triple position eligibility in standard CBS Sports leagues," White told SportsLine. "It's time to start treating Javier Baez like the stud he is, where his lack of plate discipline doesn't cost you anything in and of itself."



Baez had a blistering .323 batting average in July to go along with six home runs, 23 RBIs and six steals. Don't give up Baez for anything other than a colossal return because he's putting up elite numbers right now.



One player sinking like a rock in the latest version of White's Fantasy baseball rankings 2018 and trade chart: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who has fallen from No. 54 to No. 94.



His injury status is the biggest reason for the drop. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list in late July and some reports indicate he might not be back until the end of August. But even if he does make it back sooner, he has struggled at the plate, hitting .121 in June and .143 in July.



His replacement, Austin Romine, is hitting .261, so Sanchez's opportunities might be limited down the stretch. Don't give up too much in a deal for him because he might not be able to help you in the stretch run or the playoffs.



White has also moved one high-profile ace out of the top 15 and updated the value of Aaron Judge after he was put on the disabled list. Getting the right deal for him could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.



What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie Fantasy baseball leagues, and which has ace has fallen out of the top 15? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full Rotisserie Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's breakthrough.