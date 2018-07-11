Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Jesus Aguilar, fading Buster Posey

With the fantasy baseball trade deadline approaching, now is the time to step up and make a move to solidify your roster. Before you even consider a deal, be sure to check out Scott White's trade chart and 2018 fantasy baseball rankings. The chart gives an exact value to the top 250 players in Rotisserie fantasy baseball leagues. White updates it weekly, so you'll always know how to react when a player gets hurt, goes into a slump or heats up.

This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player who made a huge jump in White's most recent trade chart: Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who has moved from outside the top 150 all the way up to No. 75 in his fantasy baseball rankings 2018.

"He is getting regular at-bats and putting together the sort of OPS you'd normally see from first round-caliber bats, and he's showing no signs of slowing down," White told SportsLine. "To make things more interesting, the underlying numbers like BABIP, fly-ball rate, and hard contact rate support what he's doing."

Believe the hype for Aguilar and don't let him go without a huge return.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest trade chart: Giants catcher Buster Posey, who fell from No. 71 to No. 87.

That's because Posey has been battling hip inflammation and hit .160 through the first third of July. After hitting over .300 for much of the season, his season average is down to .279, and with just five home runs on the season, he isn't supplying much power.

Don't sell the farm for Posey at this point because he's simply not worth it.

White has also moved a big name out of the top 25 for the first time this year and just made the call on Gleyber Torres as he heads to the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going home empty-handed.

