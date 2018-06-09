Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Jose Ramirez and fading Yu Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
If you want to overhaul your fantasy baseball roster with a blockbuster deal, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart. This chart, which assigns value to the top 200 players in Head-to-Head leagues, gives you access to one of the top Fantasy baseball writers in the nation. He's sharing his fantasy baseball rankings and trade values over at SportsLine.
White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.
If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who was high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.
For this week's edition of the chart, we can tell you that Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has made a huge jump all the way into the top three, even passing Jose Altuve in trade value.
"It's a tough admission because Altuve is, of course, as studly as they come, a fixture in the first half of the first round over the past few years," White told SportsLine. "However, Ramirez is on pace for more than 100 extra-base hits this season after already accumulating more than 100 over the past 365 days."
One player falling in the most recent edition of the fantasy baseball rankings: Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who has dropped over a dozen spots in the past month.
Darvish has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last six starts and has had an extremely rough start to the season -- a 1-3 record with a 4.95 ERA and two stints on the disabled list. Now, Darvish finds himself sidelined once again, this time due to a triceps injury. And his replacement, Mike Montgomery, has thrown a combined 17 2/3 innings, giving up just two walks and two earned runs in three outings as a starter.
It might be tempting to buy low on Darvish, but use White's chart to get the right value.
What are the trade values for the top 200 players in Head-to-Head leagues, and which big name has has fallen over 30 spots in the Fantasy baseball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over the breakthrough years for James Paxton and Ozzie Albies.
If you're a CBS Sports Baseball Commissioner player, this content is available on your desktop league home under "Fantasy Advice."
