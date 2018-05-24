Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Madison Bumgarner, fading Marcell Ozuna

If you're hoping to shake up your Fantasy Baseball lineup with the perfect addition, it's time to start thinking about trades. Your team isn't going to get better if you don't target the top players and up-and-comers in the fantasy baseball rankings, but before you pull the trigger, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart. This chart, which assigns a value to the top 250 players in the league, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy Baseball experts in the nation.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who was high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

In his trade chart for Rotisserie leagues published on May 9, White had Albies as a top-40 value. Since that point, Albies has seen his batting average go up and hit four more home runs. Anybody who followed White's advice on Albies' value got a steal, as he has shot up the fantasy rankings.

For this week's edition of the chart, we can tell you that Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner has moved up over 20 spots up to No. 59 overall in his Fantasy Baseball rankings.

That's because the Giants ace is getting closer to a return after missing the first two months of the season due to a fractured finger suffered in spring training.

He's set to make a rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Sacramento and has already successfully thrown a simulated game. Though an exact return date to the big-league club isn't set, the Giants are reportedly eyeing mid-June, so he'll be back in plenty of time to contribute in Fantasy. Be sure you get the right deal for him.

One player going the opposite direction: Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who has fallen from No. 59 to No. 67.

After hitting .312 with 37 home runs for the Marlins last season, Ozuna has been largely disappointing in St. Louis this year, entering Wednesday with a .253 average and just three home runs. His trade value is tanking by the day, so don't give too much for him at this point.

White has also moved one up-and-comer over 70 spots since the last edition of his trade chart and has made the call on Alex Reyes' value since he's set to return from the disabled list next week. Making the right deal for this rising star could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

