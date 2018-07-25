Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Matt Carpenter, fading Robbie Ray

With the Fantasy baseball trade deadline fast approaching in many standard leagues, it's time to make a big move. And before you consider a deal, you need to check out Scott White's latest trade chart and 2018 fantasy baseball rankings. It assigns an exact value to the top 200 players in Head-to-Head Fantasy baseball leagues. White updates it weekly, so any injuries, slumps or hot streaks will be reflected almost immediately in his fantasy baseball rankings. Using it will give you a huge edge down the stretch this season.



White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports Fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.



If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.



One player making a move in White's Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter, who has jumped from No. 92 to No. 46 in the latest version of the trade chart.



Carpenter has been on fire in July, hitting .338 with 10 home runs and 17 RBIs. After an extremely slow start to the season, he now leads the National League in home runs (25) and is third in slugging percentage (.583).



"He's made up for lost time," White told SportsLine. "He's a player you need to jump on now."



One player going the opposite direction in the latest version of the chart: Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray, who has fallen from No. 86 to No. 96.



That's because he's struggled coming off an oblique injury. He had an ERA of 4.01 after an impressive start on June 27th, but it's been downhill since then.



He has an ERA of 7.65 in July after giving up at least four earned runs in three of his last four starts. Don't give up too much in a deal for him because he's going the wrong way in a hurry.



White has also moved a big-name outfielder out of the top 20 for the first time this year and made the call on Kris Bryant's value as he continues to battle a shoulder injury.



