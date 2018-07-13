Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Max Muncy, fading Buster Posey

Making the right trade in fantasy baseball can be the different in winning your league and missing the postseason altogether. And with the trade deadline just around the corner, now is the time to act. Don't offer or accept any deal until you see Scott White's 2018 fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart. This tool gives a precise value for the top 250 players in Rotisserie fantasy baseball leagues. White updates it on a weekly basis, so you'll always know how to react to whatever happens during the MLB season.

This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One hitter skyrocketing up in White's most recent trade chart: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, who has moved from outside the top 150 all the way up to No. 75 in White's 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



"I'm going to loosen the reins a bit with the first half winding down and rank him among the top 80 players in Rotisserie leagues," White told SportsLine. "His numbers are worth more at face value, so I'm not completely throwing caution to the wind, but he deserves to be ranked where he has substantial trade value."



Believe the hype for Muncy and don't give him up without a substantial return.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest trade chart: Giants catcher Buster Posey, who fell from No. 71 to No. 87.

That's because Posey has been battling hip inflammation and hit .160 through the first third of July. After hitting over .300 for much of the season, his season average is down to .279, and with just five home runs, he isn't supplying much power.

Don't sell the farm for Posey at this point because he's simply not worth it.

White has also moved a big name out of the top 25 for the first time this year and just made the call on Gleyber Torres as he heads to the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going home empty-handed.

