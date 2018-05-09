Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Ronald Acuna, fading Clayton Kershaw

With over a full month in the books in the 2018 Major League Baseball season, it's time to starting thinking trades in Fantasy Baseball. Before you make any kind of deal in your Rotisserie leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart.



Developed by White, a CBS senior fantasy writer, this chart has been all over Mariners starter James Paxton all year long. Despite opening the season with a 5.61 ERA after his first five starts, White never lost faith in Paxton. He still ranked Paxton as a top-20 SP in his last trade chart, and if you bought low, you reaped all kinds of rewards with Paxton's no-hitter this week.



Now White has evaluated the top 250 players in the league and revealed the latest version of his Rotisserie Fantasy Baseball trade value chart.



One player who has made a big move in the rankings this week: Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna, who jumped from No. 80 to No. 73 on the trade chart.



Acuna hasn't had any issues adjusting to Major League Baseball pitching since getting the call-up in late April. He enters Wednesday with a .320 batting average, three home runs and six RBI in just 12 games.



Hitting in a surprisingly potent Braves lineup has helped Acuna become one of the top rookie hitters in the league. Don't give him away for cheap.



One player moving in the opposite direction: Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has gone from No. 9 to No. 27 and is on the shelf with an injury to his biceps.



Kershaw remains an ace with an ERA of 2.86 and a WHIP of 1.14. But with the Dodgers still struggling, Kershaw wasn't picking up wins at the rate he was accustomed to, even before the injury. He's just 1-4 on the season and has lost three straight starts. Kershaw is eligible to return from the DL on May 16, but if you're thinking of moving on, don't expect to get elite value for him.



There's also an elite power-hitter who has jumped over 10 spots in the 2018 fantasy baseball rankings and is now top 10 in the league in trade value.



