Fantasy Baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Ronald Acuna, fading Luis Severino

The clock is winding down on the regular season in Rotisserie Fantasy baseball leagues with the playoffs just around the corner. Some leagues still allow trades at this point, so before you try to upgrade your roster, be sure to check with Scott White's latest Fantasy Baseball trade chart and 2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings. This chart assigns a value to the the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues and is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation. Using it means a huge edge in your Fantasy Baseball leagues.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

A player who is climbing up White's newest 2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings: Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna, who has moved from outside the top 100 all the way up to No. 62 in the latest version of the trade chart.

Acuna enters Aug. 15 on a historic run that has included five straight games with a home run, upping his average to .288 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI. He didn't even start the year on the major-league club, and he had a stint on the disabled list this season, so those numbers are just a taste of what he's capable of.

White notes that his home run pace is unsustainable, so expectations do need to remain in check, but his recent surge has been enough to give him a substantial bump.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest version of the chart: Yankees starter Luis Severino, who went from inside the top 25 to outside the top 40.

While Severino's season-long numbers (15-6, 3.27) remain strong, he has shown signs of slowing down in the past month. Entering Aug. 15, he has allowed at least four earned runs in six straight outings and has only lasted more than six full innings one time. He still has plenty of upside and value, but don't pay too much because his overall numbers don't tell the whole story right now.

White has also moved an ace pitcher into the top 10 for the first time in months and made the call on Jose Altuve's value as he continues to battle a knee injury. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the offseason empty-handed.

